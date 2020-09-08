CLAY CENTER — The Abilene Longhorn 7th grade Football team opened the season Thursday with a 40-6 victory at Clay Center. The Tigers have won the NCKL title in each of the last two seasons at the 7th grade level.
The victory for Abilene also snapped a two-game losing streak to the Tigers. The game was originally scheduled to be played in Abilene but was moved because of the renovations at Cowboy Stadium.
Abilene was explosive on offense in the first half. The Longhorns scored touchdowns on their first five drives and on four of those series they scored on the first play. Abilene’s Heath Hoekman scored four of the touchdowns for the Longhorns. The first came on the opening series. Hoekman scored on a 65-yard run on the first play from scrimmage and Levi Evans added the two point run to give the Longhorns an 8-0 lead with 7:50 to play in the opening quarter.
Abilene then capitalized on good field position as their next drive started at the Tiger 35-yard line. Longhorn quarterback Taygen Funston connected with Hoekman on a touchdown pass play on the first play of that series. With the score, Abilene pushed their lead to 14-0 with 5:14 to left in the first quarter.
Clay Center answered with a six-play drive that was capped by a 31 yard pass play from quarter back Aiden Gordon to Carter Graham, that made the score 14-6 Longhorns with 2:26 to go in the opening quarter. Abilene answered quickly.
The Longhorns started their next drive at the Clay Center 38 yard line. The field position was set up on a 37-yard return by Evans. Funston one play later ran it in to push the Longhorns lead to 20-6 with 2:02 left in the first quarter.
Abilene opened the scoring in the second quarter with a four play drive that was capped by a 60-yard run by Hoekman. The touchdown increased the Longhorn lead to 26-6 with 7:03 left in the half. The Tigers punter was unable to get off a punt and Abilene once again got good field position at the Tiger 34 yard line. Hoekman then scored his fourth touchdown, on the first play of the series, to increase the lead to 34-6 with 3:35 left before halftime. The score would remain the same at the break.
The Longhorn’s only score of the second half was setup by a fumble recovery by Kash Hargrave at the Tiger six-yard line. Funston scored one play later to make the score 40-6 with 1:33 to play in the third quarter. That would be the final points of the game and there was a running clock in the final quarter.
“I was very pleased with our kids tonight,” Abilene head coach Corey Casteel said. “Obviously Heath had a great night, but some of those holes he had to run through were huge. Our offensive line of Lane Hoekman, Aiden Woods, Jaxson Cuba, Jack Amos, Bradyn Blake and tight end Nolan Wilkins, did an awesome job. I am really looking forward to watching what this group of kids can do the rest of this season. They are a lot of fun to coach.”
Abilene will next travel to Wamego next Thursday. Kickoff time is schedule for 4:30.
Summary:
1st Quarter
Abilene - Heath Hoekman 65 yard run (Levi Evans 2 pt run) 8-0
Abilene - Heath Hoekman 35 yard reception from Taygen Funston 14-0
CC - Carter Graham 31 yard reception from Aiden Gordan 14-6
Abilene - Taygen Funston 38 yard 20-6
2nd Quarter
Abilene - Heath Hoekman 60 yard run 26-6
Abilene - Heath Hoekman 34 yard run 34-6
3rd Quarter
Abilene - Taygen Funston 6 yard run 40-6
