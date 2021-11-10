EMPORIA – The Abilene Middle School Longhorn wrestling team opened its 2021-2022 season with a second-place team finish at Emporia last Saturday.
The Longhorns finished with 126 team points for the runner-up spot behind Santa Fe Trail at 133 points. Pioneer Ridge was third at 93 points.
Placing for Abilene were:
95A – Murphy Randolph, 2nd – fell by fall to Brock Johnson, Paola in championship match
110A – Cael Casteel, 1st – won two matches by pins and one with major decision
120A – Dayven Cuba, 1st – won 9-0 major decision over Telo Trujilio, Emporia in championship
134A – Pierce Casteel, 1st – won three matches by pin
141A – Aiden Woods, 4th – fell to Cooper Carr, Baldwin in third place match
148A – Canyn Taylor, 3rd
180A – Heath Hoekman, 1st – won three matches, two by pin
215A – Jalen Robinson, 3rd
90-95B – Jayce McAsey, 4th
100B – Luke Hunter, 3rd
120B – Blake Rivers, 3rd
127B1- Ethan Evans, 2nd – fell to Logan Turner, Burlington in championship
141B – Hunter Havener, 2nd – fell to Cael Horgan, Rossville in championship
155B – Richie Bayha, 4th
100C – Kayden Thrower, 1st – won four matches by pin.
