CONCORDIA – The Abilene Middle School Longhorns put on an offensive show in its 36-12 win over Concordia Thursday evening at Concordia.
“Offensively, we were really good,” Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. “We had them off balance all night and were able to be balanced with the run and pass. We had a lot of guys contribute and play well.”
Thomas Keener kicked off the scoring the eighth grade Longhorns as he hauled in a 10-yard pass from Aaron Hartman in the first period. Hartman then tossed the two-point conversion to Cole Veal.
Concordia scored in the second quarter to draw closer at 8-6. Abilene’s Weston Rock plunged in from the one-yard line and Keener followed with the conversion to make the score 16-6 at the end of the half.
In Abilene’s third quarter, Tyler Green caught a 10-yard scoring pass from Rock as the Longhorns improved to 22-6. Concordia added a touchdown to draw within 22-12 with the fourth quarter to be played.
The Longhorns scored twice in the final period as Landon Taplin took off on a 50-yard run and Rock turned it on for a 70-yard scoring jaunt. Austin Bruna threw a pass to Green for the two-point conversion following Taplin’s long scoring run.
“Defensively, we were not as good,” Willey said. “We tackled a little better, but struggled getting everything covered.”
The Longhorns play their first home game of the season when they host Salina South Thursday at Cowboy Stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.