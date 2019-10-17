The Abilene Middle School eighth grade Longhorn football team completed its season Tuesday night with a 32-14 NCKL win over Marysville Tuesday night in Abilene.
That win improved the record to 6-1 on the year and with that victory head coach Mark Willey earned his 100th career win as the Longhorn head man.
The Longhorns got on the board in the first quarter when Kyson Becker grabbed a 96-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Stocton Timbrook. Timbrook hooked up with Becker for the two-point conversion and the Longhorns led 8-0.
In the second period, running back Zach Miller dashed 10 yards into the end zone for the second Longhorn score of the game. Becker ran in the conversion and Abilene had a 16-0 advantage.
Following a Marysville score and with only four seconds remaining in the first half, Timbrook fond Miller on a 60-yard screen pass for a touchdown. Timbrook carried in the conversion to give the Longhorns a 24-6 half time lead.
“The 60-yard screen pass that ended the half was a huge play,” Willey said. “The offensive line got downfield and made some key blocks.”
Following the intermission, Timbrook connected with Becker on a 22-yard third quarter scoring pass play. CJ Brooks tossed a conversion pass to Markess Grissom to put Abilene up 32-6 headed to the final period.
Marysville found the end zone in the fourth to make the final 32-14.
“This was a great finish to a very successful 6-1 season,” Willey said. “This is a very skilled bunch that will have future success.”
Willey is assisted by Michael Willey and Mike Liby.
