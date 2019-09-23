The Abilene Middle School football teams got wins over Fort Riley last Thursday. The eighth grade Longhorns won a decisive 52-22 game and then the seventh grade added a 38-22 victory to the win column.
In the eighth-grade game, Abilene had a rare back-to-back set of punt returns for touchdowns as it scored three times in the opening period. Kyson Becker hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass from Stockton Timbrook to go up 6-0 early in the contest.
Markess Grissom and Judah Armstrong then returned back-to-back punt returns for scores. Grissom returned the ball for 50 and gave the Longhorns a 12-0 lead. A few minutes later Armstrong did the same thing, this time from 30 yards out. Abilene led 18-0 at the end of one.
“Back-to-back punt returns is something you do not see everyday,” Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. “We have some athletes with speed.”
Armstrong scored for the second time in the game after catching a 12-yard pass from Timbrook in the second quarter. Lucas Mayden scored the two-point conversion and Abilene had a 26-0 lead.
Zach Miller added a six-yard score for Abilene as the Longhorns went to halftime with a 32-0 advantage.
In the second half, Keaton Hargrave dashed into the end zone from 25 yards out to give Abilene a 38-0 lead. Fort Riley found the goal line in the third period to make the score 38-8.
Mayden scored for Abilene from 12 yards out to give the Longhorns the first of two fourth period touchdowns. Later in the period, Logan Elliott got the call and ran for a four-yard score. Elliott added the two-point conversion and the Cowboys were up 52-16.
“When you score like we did tonight, all the credit has to go to the offensive line,” Willey said. “They were awesome tonight. It was fun to our two’s a ton of snaps tonight, it will help us down the road.”
Next up for the Longhorns is a really tough Salina South team on Thursday in Salina.
Seventh graders are 3-0 with big win.
The seventh grade Longhorns rallied from a 16-14 third quarter deficit to pull away for a 38-22 win over the Troopers from Fort Riley.
With the Longhorns trailing with just seconds remaining in the third period, Abilene quarterback Aaron Hartman connected with Cole Veal on a 40-yard touchdown pass play for the go ahead score. The touchdown strike came on a second and 15 play with eight seconds left in the quarter. Two Fort Riley players collided on the play and had to leave the game as the Troopers had three leave overall.
The Longhorns then went on a 24-0 scoring run to blow the game wide open.
Landon Taplin got the Longhorns on the board to begin the game with a two-yard run. Fort Riley answered with a 66-yard touchdown reception by Jayden Graham. The Troopers added the two-point conversion for an 8-6 lead.
With 4:04 left in the period Thomas Keener scored on a 20-yard run to give the Longhorns the lead. Veal grabbed a Hartman conversion pass and the Longhorns were up 14-8. The Abilene defense stiffened up on its final two possessions of the half as Keener added a fumble recovery and Ian Crump intercepted a pass on the final play of the half.
The Troopers scored on the opening possession of the second half on a six-yard touchdown run. They added the two-point conversion for a 16-14 lead.
After the play by Veal to retake the lead, Abilene got a 35-yard touchdown reception from Westin Rock with 6:33 to play in the game. Taplin ran in the two-point conversion to give Abilene a 30-16 lead.
The Longhorns immediately got the ball back courtesy of a Parker Farr fumble recovery on the kickoff. Gage Taylor got his first touchdown of the season on a 12-yard run with 5:17 to play to push the lead to 38-16. The troopers scored the final points of the game on a 19-yard run by Daveon Stevens.
“Offensively, we are playing well and are able to move the ball and eat the clock,” Abilene head coach Corey Casteel said. “Aaron Hartman threw the ball really well tonight, only having one incompletion, I think, and a couple of touchdowns. I’m, pleased with the offense.
“Defense had a little bit of let down in the first half missing a lot of tackles. But, they really responded in the second half and shut them down. We need to get dialed in next week in practice, our schedule is rough the next few weeks.”
Abilene will travel to Salina South Thursday with the kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. The Longhorns lost 15-0 to the Cougars last season.
