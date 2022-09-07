Abilene Middle School Longhorn football opened with a pair of win last week over Clay Center at Cowboy Stadium.
Abilene Longhorn 7th Grade Football
AMS 14. Clay Center 12
The Abilene Middle School 7th Grade football team used a second half comeback in their 14-12 victory over Clay Center on Thursday, in what was the coaching debut for Longhorn coach Gary Frederking.
Clay Center used a mixture of 7th & 8th Graders in the loss because of low numbers in the 7th Grade class.
In the first quarter, the Bengals grabbed the lead on their first possession on a 38 yard touchdown run to lead at the 5:00 mark and that would remain the score at halftime.
In the second half, Abilene’s Noah Wuthnow took over. He set the tone on the opening kickoff of the second half, as he tackled the Bengal returner at their own three yard line which helped force a three and out. On the ensuing series Wuthnow tied the game on a 34 yard run with 5:48 to play in the 3rd quarter. Clay Center then capitalized on great field position, as they started their next drive at the Longhorn 29 yard line. The Bengals then converted on a touchdown pass play to reclaim the lead, at 12-6, with just under five minutes to play in the 3rd quarter.
Wuthnow would strike again, this time on a 60 yard kick return to tie the game. Thad Pekarek would then give the Longhorns the lead for good with the 2-point conversion run.
The Longhorn defense then stood strong for the remainder of the game. Keyen Taplin intercepted a pass on Clay Center’s next possession. Abilene would then fumble it back to the Bengals at the Longhorn twelve yard line. Clay Center went backwards on that series and turned it over on downs at the Longhorn twenty yard line.
On the Bengals final possession of the game they were able to drive it to midfield but turned it over on downs with 1:29 to play in the game.
Abilene will travel to Wamego on Thursday. Last season, Wamego beat Abilene 16-6 in 7th Grade football. It was the only loss for the Longhorns a season ago.
Abilene Longhorn 8th Grade Football
Abilene 12. Clay Center 0
Abilene Middle School’s 8th grade football team opened up the season with a shutout versus Clay Center at Cowboy Stadium.
All of Abilene’s points were scored in the first half of what was a defensive battle all night. The Longhorns were able to score on their opening drive with Cael Casteel scoring the first touchdown of the season from ten yards out. AMS was unable to convert the two point conversion.
Abilene reached the end zone again with eight seconds left in the half. Abilene’s quarterback, Bryan Peterson was able to connect with Dayven Cuba on a 15 yard touchdown pass. Again, the Longhorns were unable to complete the two point conversion.
The second half of the game was scoreless, with both defenses being very stingy.
Abilene coach Corey Casteel had this to say, “It’s always good to get a win against Clay. We knew it would be tough - it was last year. I thought defensively we were awesome! They could not get their running game going. Murphy Randolph, Nolin Haslouer, Ethan Evans, and Nolin Hartman were our perimeter guys. They did not let anything get outside and forced Clay back inside all night. I was very happy with our defense.”
