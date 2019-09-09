The eighth grade Longhorn football team opened the season with a 14-0 win over Chapman Thursday night in Abilene.
“It was a good opening game for us,” Abilene head coach Mark Willey said. “Chapman is much improved and controlled the ball the entire second half. We only ran six offensive play during the entire second half.”
The Longhorns were able to score twice in the first half with Zach Miller running in from the two-yard line with 3:36 left in the period. Miller ran in the conversion for an early 8-0 lead for Abilene.
In the second quarter, Stockton Timbrook snuck in from the one with 1:28 remaining to give Abilene the 14-0 advantage.
“Our offensive line, along with TE and backs, blocked pretty well in the first half,” Willey said. “We were just pinned back in the second half. Our defense had some bend to it, but we didn’t break. I always tell defensive coordinator Michael Willey that if you shut them out, we will win.”
The Longhorns travel to Wamego this week.
Seventh Grade
The seventh grade football team got off to a 1-0 start of the season with a 46-0 victory over Chapman Thursday night at Cowboy Stadium. The Longhorns were dominant as they scored touchdowns on all five first half possessions and led 38-0 at halftime, there was a running clock in the second half.
Abilene scored on the first play from scrimmage on a 49-yard run from Weston Rock with 7:38 to play in the first quarter. Thomas Keener ran in the two-point conversion to put Abilene up 8-0. Rock then scored his second touchdown on Abilene’s second possession on a five-yard run to put the Longhorns up 14-0 with 2:33 to play in the first quarter. Abilene scored a third touchdown of the first quarter as Keener ran for 26 yards. Landon Taplin added the two-point conversion to give Abilene the lead 22-0 with just seconds left in the period.
The Longhorns started their first series of the second quarter at the Chapman 17 after the Irish had a failed punt attempt. Two plays later Taplin scored from the nine-yard line. Aaron Hartman ran the conversion to make the score 30-0 with 5:45 to play.
Hartman then threw for the final touchdown of the half as he connected with Rock for his third touchdown of the night on a seven-yard pass play. Taplin scored the conversion and the Longhorn led 38-0 before halftime.
Abilene scored for the final time on the opening possession of the second half. The Longhorns recovered the kickoff after it bounced off a Chapman player at midfield. Keener scored his second touchdown on a 37-yard run with 5:06 to play in the third quarter. Zane Macoubrie added the final two points for Abilene.
Abilene racked up seven first downs in the game and started every possession except one in Chapman territory. The Irish managed just one first down in the game.
Abilene will travel to Wamego next Thursday.
“I was happy with our team tonight,” Abilene head coach Corey Casteel said. “I thought we played pretty sound football with no turnovers and only five penalties. I was really pleased with our offensive line, Cameron Mascareno, Devin Alvarez, Jaxon Blake, Kellen Perry and Paden Meyer, they really opened up some big holes for our running backs.”
