It was a beautiful day at Ken Russell Track as the Abilene Middle School Invitational Track Meet christened the ‘new’ track at Cowboy Stadium. With perfect weather and Red Dirt Timing Company scoring the meet, the Abilene Longhorn eighth grade boy’s team edged by Marysville in the closing events to win the team title on Thursday.
Five schools brought athletes to Abilene to compete in the annual middle school meet. Marysville took top team points in seventh grade boys and girls and were leading the eighth boys until the final three events were posted. The Longhorns won the eighth grade race with 129.5 points to Marysville’s 128. Chapman was third with 103 points.
Salina South took the eighth grade girls title with 161 points over Marysville at 123.
Abilene Middle School
Track Meet Results for
Abilene and Chapman
7th Girls 3200M
Makenzie Hall, Chapman, 1st 13:58.91
8th Boys 3200M
Caleb Busse, Chapman, 3rd 13:22.74
Ethan Gonzales, Abilene, 5th 13:41.45
7th Girls 100m Hurdles
Jade Beary, Chapman, 1st 20.71
Addison McVan, Abilene, 3rd 20.97
Grier Panzer, Abilene, 5th 21.13
7th Boys 100m Hurdles
Taygen Funston, Abilene, 1st 16.00
Ian Plunkett, Abilene, 3rd 19.76
Ethan Litzinger, Chapman, 5th 20.45
8th Girls 100m Hurdles
Kaci Heller, Chapman, 5th 21.17
8th Boys 100m Hurdles
Nick Rinehart, Chapman, 1st 16.32
Zeb Schultze, Abilene, 3rd 17.78
Thomas Keener, Abilene, 4th 17.84
Cooper Lewis, Chapman, 6th 18.28
7th Girls 100M
Kailee Crane, Abilene, 1st 14.53
Grier Panzer, Abilene, 3rd 14.81
7th Boys 100M
Taygen Funston, Abilene, 1st, 12.76
Isaac Vanmeter, Chapman, 2nd 13.61
Kayden Thrower, Abilene, 4th 14.29
Jaxson Cuba, Abilene, 6th 14.67
8th Girls 100M
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 1st 13.79
Emma Wehrmeister, Chapman, 3rd 14.16
Taylor Gustafson, Chapman, 5th 14.64
8th Boys 100M
Weston Rock, Abilene, 1st 12.88
Tyler Green, Abilene, 2nd 13.11
Dakota Curtis, Chapman, 4th 13.26
Zeb Schultze, Abilene, 6th 13.46
7th Girls 1600M
Makenzie Hall, Chapman, 3rd 6:43.65
Autumn Day, Abilene, 4th 6:49.94
Layla Pickering, Abilene, 6th 7:25.64
7th Boys 1600M
Kaden Hitz, Chapman, 1st 5:46.12
Kash Hargrave, Abilene, 2nd 5:46.15
Aiden Woods, Abilene, 3rd 6:03.99
Pierce Casteel, Abilene, 5th 6:34.68
8th Boys 1600M
Drew Elliott, Chapman, 1st 5:11.14
Jackson Green, Abilene, 6th 5:50.36
7th Girls 4x100m Relay
Abilene, 1st 59,55
Chapman, 2nd 59.72
7th Boys 4x100m Relay
Abilene, 1st 55.98
Chapman, 2nd 56.12
8th Girls 4x100m Relay
Chapman, 1st 56.23
Abilene, 4th 1:02.31
8th Boys 4x100m Relay
Chapman, 1st 51.35
Abilene, 4th 53.47
7th Boys 400M
Levi Willmann, Chapman, 3rd 1:04.57
Dereck Klukas, Chapman, 5th 1:06.19
Brecken Francis, Chapman, 6th 1:06.86
8th Boys 400M
Weston Rock, Abilene, 1st 56.48
Nick Rinehart, Chapman, 3rd 58.39
Aaron Hartman, Abilene, 4th 1:01.22
7th Girls 4x200m Relay
Abilene, 3rd 2:15.84
Chapman, 5th 2:34.56
7th Boys 4x200m Relay
Abilene, 4th 2:09.64
Chapman, 5th 2:15.84
8th Boys 4x200m Relay
Abilene, 1st 1:53.41
Chapman, 5th 2:00.26
7th Girls 800M
Avery Baer, Chapman, 1st 2:56.90
Jade Beary, Chapman, 2nd 3:00.08
Autumn Day, Abilene, 3rd 3:02.04
7th Boys 800M
Kash Hargrave, Abilene, 3rd 2:36.40
Aiden Woods, Abilene, 4th 2:40.44
Connor Cote-Boss, Chapman, 5th 2:41.63
8th Girls 800M
Hayley Briggs, Chapman, 1st 2:54.21
8th Boys 800M
Drew Elliott, Chapman, 1st 2:18.58
Weston Rock, Abilene, 2nd 2:22.95
Oscar Espinoza, Abilene, 3rd 2:36.37
Joseph Welsh, Abilene, 4th 2:37.93
7th Boys 200M
Aiden Hall, Chapman, 1st 27.75
Isaac Vanmeter, Chapman, 3ed 28.38
8th Girls 200M
Emilee Ediger, Abilene, 6th 32,59
8th Boys 200M
Justin Blocker, Chapman, 2nd 27.26
Kellen Perry, Abilene, 4th 28.10
7th Girls Sprint Medley Relay
Chapman, 1st 2:21.41
Abilene, 3rd 2:33.89
7th Boys Sprint Medley Relay
Abilene, 1st 2:04.74
Chapman, 2nd 2:11.77
8th Girls Sprint Medley Relay
Chapman, 1st 2:12.28
Abilene, 4th 2:35.53
8th Boys Sprint Medley Relay
Chapman, 1st 1:50.91
Abilene, 3rd 1:56.91
7th Girls 4x400m Relay
Chapman, 3rd 5:08.36
7th Boys 4x400m Relay
Chapman, 1st 4:37.07
8th Boys 4x400m Relay
Abilene, 1st 4:04.42
Chapman, 2nd 4:16.08
7th Girls High Jump
Avery Baer, Chapman, 3rd 3-8
Ivy Beck, Chapman, 5th 3-8
7th Boys High Jump
Levi Willmann, Chapman, 2nd 4-8
Jaxson Cuba, Abilene, 3rd 4-6
Lane Hoekman, Abilene, 3rd 4-6
Ethan Litzinger, Chapman, 5th 4-6
8th Girls High Jump
Kambree Bryson, Abilene, 4th 4-0
8th Boys High Jump
Thomas Keener, Abilene, 4th 5-0
Jackson Green, Abilene, 5th 5-0
Justin Blocker, Chapman, 6th 4-8
7th Boys Pole Vault
Faith Gentry, Chapman, 1st 6-0
Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 3rd 6-0
Anna Bryan, Chapman, 4th 5-6
7th Boys Pole Vault
Ethan Litzinger, Chapman, 1st 6-6
Jeremik Blanks, Chapman, 3rd 6-6
Riggin Kuntz, Abilene, 4th 6-0
Pierce Casteel, Abilene, 6th 5-6
8th Girls Pole Vault
Adryanna McGuire, Chapman, 1st 6-0
Hayley Briggs, Chapman, 2nd 5-6
8th Boys Pole Vault
Cade Hanney, Chapman, 1st 8-0
Landon Taplin, Abilene, 3rd 7-6
Joseph Welsh, Abilene, 4th 7-0
Parker Farr, Abilene, 6th 7-0
Cooper Lewis, Chapman, 6th 7-0
7th Girls Long Jump
Sophia Collie, Abilene, 4th 11-5.50
Rylee Miller, Abilene, 5th 11-4.50
Kailee Crane, Abilene, 6th 11-1.50
7th Boys Long Jump
Lane Hoekman, Abilene, 1st 15-6
Levi Willmann, Chapman, 5th 14-5
8th Girls Long Jump
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 1st 13-3.75
Taylor Gustafson, Chapman, 2nd 13-0.25
Payeton Spann, Chapman, 4th 12-5.50
Kambree Bryson, Abilene, 5th 12-4.50
Emma Wehrmeister, Chapman, 6th 12-3.50
8th Boys Long Jump
Thomas Keener, Abilene, 3rd 16-0
Tyler Holloway, Abilene, 4th 15-9
Jackson Green, Abilene, 5th 15-3.50
7th Girls triple Jump
Grier Panzer, Abilene, 2nd 27-4.50
Teagan Ellis, Chapman, 6th 23-1.25
7th Boys Triple Jump
Taygen Funston, Abilene, 1st 34-5
Connor Cotte-Boss, Chapman, 2nd 29-0.50
Isaac Vanmeter, Chapman, 3rd 28-10.50
Lane Hoekman, Abilene, 4th 28-10
Levi Evans, Abilene, 5th 28-6
8th Girls Triple Jump
Kaci Heller, Chapman, 1st 27-11.50
Adryanna McGuire, Chapman, 2nd 27-3.50
Claire Wasylk, Chapman, 4th 25-2
8th Boys Triple Jump
Myles Callahan, Abilene, 6th 29-8
7th Girls Shot Out
Lizzie Brooks, Abilene, 4th 25-10.50
8th Boys Shot Put
Kaedyn Vanderford, Chapman, 5th 31-0
7th Girls Javelin
Kayla Leathers, Chapman, 4th 71-5
Grier Panzer, Abilene, 6th 66-10
7th Boys Javelin
Jonathan McCarrell, Chapman, 3rd 78-3
Jayce McAsey, Abilene, 4th 71-11
Jack Amos, Abilene, 5th 70-1
Bennett Altwegg, Abilene, 6th 67-5
8th Girls Javelin
Kambree Bryson, Abilene, 5th 60-11
Madelyn Burns, Abilene, 6th 60-2
8th Boys Javelin
Kellen Perry, Abilene, 5th 88-0
Team Scores:
7th Boys
Marysville 150.5; Abilene 129; Chapman 123; Salina South 51, Clay Center 50.5.
7th Girls
Marysville 138, Salina South 121, Chapman 103, Clay Center 81, Abilene 77.
8th Boys
Abilene 129.5, Marysville 128, Clay Center 125, Chapman 97.5, Salina South 43.
8th Girls
Salina South 161, Marysville 123, Clay Center 92, Chapman 91, Abilene 38.
Photos by Ron Preston
