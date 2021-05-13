Funston, Rock set new NCKL League Meet Records
CONCORDIA - The Abilene 7th grade boys captured the 2021 NCKL Middle School Track title by edging past Marysville 127.5 to 125 at the league meet Tuesday in Concordia.
Clay Center took the 8th grade boys competition over runner up Marysville while Wamego won both divisions of middle school girls’ competition.
Special note for the Abilene Longhorns, in seventh grade boys 100m Hurdles, Taygen Funston set a new NCKL league meet record at 15.84 and in eighth grade 800M, Weston Rock established a new league meet mark at 2:11.14.
Team Scores
7th Boys
Abilene 127.5, Marysville 125, Wamego 84, Clay Center 74, Chapman 66.5, Concordia 51, Fort Riley 26.
7th Girls
Wamego 135.33, Fort Riley 95, Marysville 85, Clay Center 76.5, Chapman 63.5, Concordia 59, Abilene 40.
8th Boys
Clay Center 148.5, Marysville 118, Chapman 84, Abilene 72, Fort Riley 50, Wamego 46, Concordia 36.5.
8th Girls
Wamego 127.5, Marysville 119.5, Clay Center 118.33, Chapman 75.33, Concordia 56, Abilene 33, Fort Riley 25.
Individual Results
(Top 6)
7th Girls 100M
(Atkinson, Fort Riley, 1st 13.14)
Kailee Crane, Abilene, 5th 14.92
7th Girls 800M
(Adams, Wamego, 1st 2:33.46)
Jadence Coyle, Abilene, 4th 2:46.44
Jade Beary, Chapman, 5th 2:52.13
7th Girls 1600M
(Wolf, Clay Center, 1st 6:02.22)
Makenzie Hall, Chapman, 3rd 6:11.27
Courtney Adams, Chapman, 4th 6:19.14
7th Girls 3200M
Makenzie Hall, Chapman, 1st 12:57.0
Jadence Coyle, Abilene, 3rd 13:09.00
7th Girls 4x100m Relay
(Wamego, 1st 56.19)
Abilene (Ashley Mead, Makeena Stover, Grier Panzer, Kailee Crane) 3rd 57.96
7th Girls 4x200m Relay
(Wamego, 1st 2:02.83)
Abilene (Addison McVan, Caitlin Webb, Makenna Stover, Rylee Miller) 4th 2:07.71
7th Girls 4x400m Relay
(Wamego, 1st 4:44.51)
Abilene (Makenna Stover, Addison McVan, Rylee Miller, Kailee Crane) 3rd 4:53.87
Chapman (Courtney Adams, Alex Aguas, Ivy Beck, Reese Whitehair) 4th 5:03.26
7th Girls Sprint Medley
(Wamego, 1st 2:09.35)
Abilene (Ashley Mead, Rylee Miller, Grier Panzer, Jadence Coyle) 4th 2:11.99
Chapman (Anna Bryan, Tara Gustafson, Faith Gentry, Teagan Ellis) 5th 2:12.88
7th Girls High Jump
Avery Baer, Chapman, 1st 4-08
7th Girls Pole Vault
(McGee, Clay Center, 1st 7-06)
Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 2nd 7-00
Ashley Mead, Abilene, 4th 6-06
Faith Gentry, Chapman T-6th 6-00
7th Girls Long Jump
(Cash, Concordia, 1st 14-07.75)
Avert Baer, Chapman, 4th 14-01.50
7th Girls Triple Jump
(Okorie, Fort Riley, 1st 31-02.50)
Adelynn Kirkpatrick, Chapman, 6th 26-11.00
7th Girls Shot Put
(Schoenberger, Marysville, 1st 33-04.00)
Lizzie Brooks, Abilene, 4th 29-01.00
8th Girls 100M
Emma Wehrmeister, Chapman, 1st 13.81
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 2nd 13.82
8th Girls 200M
(Wilber, Wamego, 1st 28.02)
Claire Wasylk, Chapman, 5th 30.75
8th Girls 400M
Emma Wehrmeister, Chapman, 1st 1:04.08
8th Girls 800M
(Pittenger-Reed, Wamego, 1st 2:42.99)
Hayley Briggs, Chapman, 3rd 2:50.67
8th Girls 1600M
(Pitenger-Reed, Wamego, 1st 6:15.79)
Hayley Briggs, Chapman, 2nd 6:21.95
8th Girls 100m Hurdles
(Frye, Marysville, 1st 18.07)
Kaci Heller, Chapman, 4th 19.19
Payeton Spann, Chapman, 5th 20.11
8th Girls 4x100m Relay
Chapman (Taylor Gustafson, Adryanna McGuire, Kaci Heller, Emma Wehrmeister) 1st 55.03
Abilene (Emilee Ediger, Reese Jackson, Kambree Bryson, Reese McCullough) 5th 1:00.20
8th Girls 800m Sprint Medley
Chapman (Taylor Gustafson, Adryanna McGuire, Kaci Heller, Emma Wehrmeister) 1st 2:05.49
Abilene (Emilee Ediger, Kambree Bryson, Reese McCullough, Renatta Heintz) 2nd 2:11.03
8th Girls High Jump
(Ketter, Marysville, 1st 4-06)
Kambree Bryson, Abilene, 3rd 4-04
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 5th 4-02
8th Girls Pole Vault
(Kindel, Concordia, 1st 7-00)
Adryanna McGuire, Chapman, T-3rd 6-06
Hayley Briggs, Chapman, T-6th 6-00
8th Girls Long Jump
(Wilber, Wamego, 1st 15-08)
Renatta Heintz, Abilene, 4th 14-00.50
Taylor Gustafson, Chapman, 6th 13-07.75
8th Girls Triple Jump
(Wilber, Wamego, 1st 32-02.50)
Kaci Heller, Chapman, 4th 30-10.00
Adryanna McGuire, Chapman, 6th 29-02.00
8th Girls Javelin
(McDaniel, Concordia, 1st 94-01)
Madelyn Burns, Abilene, 6th 74-07
7th Boys 100M
Heath Hoekman, Abilene, 1st 12.67
7th Boys 200M
Taygen Funston, Abilene, 1st 25.46
Heath Hoekman, Abilene, 3rd 26.26
7th Boys 400M
(Haefele, Marysville, 1st 57.59)
Kash Hargrave, Abilene, 4th 1:03.33
Brecken Francis, Chapman, 6th 1:05.39
7th Boys 800M
(Haefele, Marysville, 1st 2:18.31)
Kash Hargrave, Abilene, 3rd 2:26.89
Dereck Klukas, Chapman, 5th 2:30.58
7th Boys 1600M
(Parker, Wamego, 1st 5:12.26)
Kash Hargrave, Abilene, 4th 5:38.55
Kaden Hitz, Chapman, 5th 5:49.43
Aiden Woods, Abilene, 6th 6:05.17
7th Boys 3200M
(Parker, Wamego, 1st 11:00.49)
Kaden Hitz, Chapman, 4th 12:17.11
7th Boys 100m Hurdles
Taygen Funston, Abilene, 1st 15.84*
Ethan Litzinger, Chapman, 4th 18.84
Aiden Woods, Abilene, 5th 18.87
Jermiah Frey, Chapman, 6th 19:03
7th Boys 4x100m Relay
Abilene (Lane Hoekman, Kayden Thrower, Levi Evans, Taygen Funston) 1st 53.14
Chapman (Kelan Gruver, Levi Willmann, Brecken Francis, Isaac VanMeter) 2nd 53.91
7th Boys 4x200m Relay
(Wamego, 1st 1:54.50)
Abilene (Jaxson Cuba, Braden Short, Hunter Jones, Levi Evans) 5th 2:03.39
7th Boys 4x400m Relay
Abilene (Lane Hoekman, Levi Evans, Aiden Woods, Kash Hargrave) 1st 4:21,89
Chapman (Dereck Klukas, Kaden Hitz, Brecken Francis, Connor Cote-Boss) 3rd 4:31.05
7th Boys 800 Sprint
Medley
(Wamego, 1st 1:57.13)
Abilene (Jaxson Cuba, Braden Short, Heath Hoekman, Kayden Thrower) 2nd 2:03.25
Chapman (Kelan Gruver, Jeremiah Frey, Cyra Myma, Jeremik Blanks) 3rd 2:04.04
7th Boys High Jump
(Hight, Marysville, 1st 4-10)
Jaxson Cuba, Abilene, 2nd 4-10
Isaac VanMeter, Chapman, 3rd 4-08
7th Boys Pole Vault
(Knox, Concordia, 1st 9-00)
Ethan Litzinger, Chapman, 2nd 8-00
Gabriel Rahe, Abilene, 5th 7-00
Pierce Casteel, Abilene, 6th 7-00
7th Boys Long Jump
Heath Hoekman, Abilene, 1st 17-02.50
Lane Hoekman, Abilene, 2nd 16-00.00
Levi Willmann, Chapman, 4th 15-02.00
Kelan Gruver, Chapman, 5th 14-03.50
Isaac VanMeter, Chapman, 6th 13-11.50
7th Boys Triple Jump
Taygen Funston, Abilene, 1st 35-04.50
Isaac VanMeter, Chapman, 3rd 31-09.00
Kelan Gruver, Chapman, 4th 31-06.00
Lane Hoekman, Abilene, 5th 31-05.00
Levi Evans, Abilene, 6th 30-04.00
7th Boys Discus
(Kramer, Clay Center, 1st 100-08)
Jaxson Cuba, Abilene, T-5th 79-01
Ethan Litzinger, Chapman, T-5th 79-01
7th Boys Javelin
(Scheele, Marysville, 1st 106-06)
Jack Amos, Abilene, 6th 86-04
8th Boys 100M
(Sparks, Marysville, 1st 12.40)
Tyler Green, Abilene, 3rd 12.93
8th Boys 200M
(Sparks, Marysville 1st 24.96)
Weston Rock, Abilene, 3rd 25.80
8th Boys 400M
Weston Rock, Abilene, 1st 55.25
Nick Rinehart, Chapman, 3rd 58.54
Cole Veal, Abilene, 4th 59.378th
Boys 800M
Weston Rock, Abilene, 1st 2:11.14*
Drew Elliott, Chapman, 2nd 2:13.08
Oscar Espinoza, Abilene, 4th 2:24.33
Joseph Welsh, Abilene, 5th 2:26.72
8th Boys 1600M
Drew Elliott, Chapman, 1st 4:57.26
Ethan Gonzales, Abilene, 6th 5:44.37
8th Boys 3200M
(Pilsl, Marysville, 1st 11:30.72)
Jed Moody, Chapman, 4th 12:03.80
8th Boys 100m Hurdles
Nick Rinehart, Chapman, 1st 15.95
Thomas Keener, Abilene, 6th 17.71
8th Boys 4x100m Relay
(Clay Center, 1st 49.11)
Chapman (Nick Rinehart, Dakota Curtis, Cade Hanney, Cooper Lewis) 3rd 49.92
8th Boys 4x200m Relay
(Wamego, 1st 1:46.83)
Abilene (Thomas Keener, Zeb Schultze, Joseph Welsh, Tyler Green) 3rd 1:49.31
Chapman (Julian Raygoza, Kameron Kingman, Kaedyn Vanderford, Justin Blocker) 4th 1:51.24
8th Boys 4x400m Relay
Abilene (Aaron Hartman, Oscar Espinoza, Cole Veal, Weston Rock) 1st 4:00.00
Chapman (Jed Moody, Caleb Busse, Justin Blocker, Nick Rinehart) 5th 4:20.16
8th Boys 800 Sprint Medley
Chapman (Cade Hanney, Cooper Lewis, Dakota Curtis, Drew Elliott) 1st 1:50.58
Abilene (Gage Taylor, Zeb Schultze, Thomas Keener, Joseph Welsh) 3rd 1:53.61
8th Boys High Jump
(Craig, Clay Center, 1st 5-06)
Tyler Green, Abilene, T-3rd 5-02
8th Boys Pole Vault
(Weller, Clay Center, 1st 9-00)
Cooper Lewis, Abilene, 2nd 9-00.00
Cade Hanney, Abilene, 3rd 8-06.00
Gage Taylor, Abilene, 6th 7-06.00
8th Boys Triple Jump
(Pladson, Clay Center, 1st 37-11.00)
Drew Elliott, Chapman, 3rd 34-00.00
Dakota Curtis, Chapman, 5th 33-06.00
8th Boys Shot Put
(Pladson, Clay Center, 1st 47-07.50)
Kaedyn Vanderford, Chapman, 6th 36-02)
8th Boys Discus
(Slupianck, Marysville, 1st 117-07)
Cade Hanney, Chapman, 6th 89-08
