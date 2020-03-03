CHAPMAN – After winning the regular season North Central Kansas League crown, the undefeated Abilene 8th grade Longhorn boys basketball team won the end of season NCKL tournament in Chapman.
It was a historic season for the Abilene program as it went undefeated to not only win the regular NCKL season but also won the end of season tournament in Chapman. The Longhorns faced a daunting schedule that included the tough teams in the league as well as competition against three 6A schools, three 5A schools and a 3A school during the season. The 2019-2020 team became the first undefeated team since 1988. That was the team of Jordi Canfield, Ryan Stirtz and Micheal Willey that were coached by Gill Green.
Tim Klein and Troy Palenske coached the Longhorns to the 15-0 season record this season.
Individually for the Longhorns, Keaton Hargrave (140), Brax Fisher (139), Zack Miller (135) and Stocton Timbrook (123) led the team in scoring for the year. As a team, the Longhorns scored 727 points and held their opponents to 338 in their 15 games. The soon to be Cowboys averaged over 48 points per contest this year while shooting over 55 percent from the free-throw line as an entire squad.
At Chapman, Abilene defeated Clay Center 42-22 in the semi-finals to advance to the championship game against Wamego. The Longhorns defeated Wamego for the second time in a span of a week to win the tournament, 44-26.
Scoring Summary:
Finals
Abilene 44, Wamego 26
Abilene 11 14 6 14 – 44
Wamego 6 8 6 6 – 26
Abilene (15-0) – Miller 15, Hargrave 5, Becker 8, Timbrook 5, Fisher 11. Totals: 13 (6) 4-11 44.
Wamego – Monroe 13, Nowlin 2, Betch 2, Collins 4, Weeks 4, Doren 1. Totals: 11 (0) 2-6 26.
Semi-Finals
Abilene 42, Clay Center 22
Abilene 13 13 10 6 – 42
Clay Center 9 4 2 7 – 22
Abilene (14-0) – Miller 6, Hargrave 3, Becker 4, Timbrook 11, Armstrong 4, Fisher 12, Grissom 2. Totals: 17 (1) 5-11 42.
Clay Center – Pfizenmeier 3, Kramer 6, Barry 1, Olsen 12. Totals: 4 (4) 2-4 22.
