The Abilene Longhorn 7th Grade Football team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 38-0 victory at Wamego Thursday night. It was the second straight road victory for Abilene to start the season after winning at Clay Center 40-6 in week one..
Abilene turned over the football on the game’s opening possession against Wamego. In the victory over the Tigers the previous week the Longhorns had zero turnovers and only one penalty. They weren’t quite as sharp against the Red Raiders, especially in the first half. Abilene lost two fumbles, both in the opening two quarters, and committed five penalties but only two after halftime.
Despite being less than perfect the Longhorns were dominant once again on both sides of the ball. They scored on their second possession of the game on a 45-yard touchdown pass play from Taygen Funston to Heath Hoekman. Abilene used trickery on the two-point conversion as tailback Levi Evans threw it back to quarterback Funston to give the Longhorns an 8-0 lead with 3:47 to play in the opening quarter.
Abilene then put together an eight play drive capped by a Funston one-yard run. Nolan Wilkens added the two-point conversion catch to increase the Longhorn lead to 16-0 with 5:01 to play. Pierce Casteel then scored on the longest scoring play of the season, a 68-yard run, with 31 seconds remaining in the half. Funston added the two-point conversion to give Abilene a 24-0 lead. Wamego fumbled the ensuing kickoff but the Longhorns turned it back over with their second fumble of the half in the final seconds.
The Longhorns scored on their first possession of the second half, a Funston 13-yard run. He added the two-point conversion to increase the Longhorn lead to 32-0 with 2:29 remaining in the third. The Longhorn defense scored the final points of the night on a Heath Hoekman 45-yard interception return with 2:10 to play in the third to make the final score 38-0.
Abilene will travel to Topeka Tuesday to play the Saints. The game will be played at Hayden High School at 5:30. The Longhorns were originally scheduled to play at Concordia on Thursday but they are unable to field a team.
“I think our kids played really hard like they always do,” Abilene head coach Corey Casteel said. “They weren’t as sound as last week, but they did improve. I thought defense was great tonight. Our linebackers Kash Hargraves, Pierce Casteel, Hunter Jones, Lane Hoekman, and Levi Evans did a nice job of leading that unit. It’s always nice to see a zero on the scoreboard at the end of the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.