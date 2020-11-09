Longhorn wrestlers win a pin over Wamego
The Abilene Middle School wrestling team, sporting brand new uniforms, took down NCKL foe Wamego 61-36 Thursday night at the middle school gym to open the 2020 season with a win. The middle school schedule has been adjusted due to COVID to only be league duals this year.
Abilene(61), Wamego(36)
Dual Results
80 Harry Costa (Wamego) over Open (Abilene) (Forfeit)
85 Jayce McAsey (Abilene) over Open (Wamego) (Forfeit)
90 Weston Salminen (Wamego) over Open (Abilene) (Forfeit)
95 Knox Karnowski (Wamego) over Myles Callahan (Abilene) (Fall)
100 Mark McKee (Wamego) over Levi Evans (Abilene) (Fall)
105 Lane Hoekman (Abilene) over Tate Warren (Wamego) (Major Decision 14-0)
110 Austin Bruna (Abilene) over Trevin Steele (Wamego) (Fall)
115 Kellen Peery (Abilene) over Liam Smith (Wamego) (Fall)
120 Pierce Casteel (Abilene) over (Wamego) (Forfeit)
127 Joseph Welsh (Abilene) over Cody Mayer (Wamego) (Decision 7-1)
134 Brody Oviatt (Wamego) over Canyn Taylor (Abilene) (Fall)
141 Jace Little (Wamego) over Open (Abilene) (Forfeit)
148 Landon Taplin (Abilene) over Open (Wamego) (Forfeit)
155 Tyler Holloway (Abilene) over Isaac Braun (Wamego) (Fall)
165 Heath Hoekman (Abilene) over Open (Wamego) (Forfeit)
215 Cameron Mascareno (Abilene) over Roman Eveland (Wamego) (Fall)
265 Ashton Cox (Abilene) over Open (Wamego) (Forfeit)
Exhibition Matches
100 Exhibition Drew Ericson (Wamego) over Braden Short (Abilene) (Fall)
120 Exhibition Dalton Turner (Wamego) over Kamryn Thompson (Abilene) (Fall)
110 Exhibition Ethan Gonzales (Abilene) over Tate Warren (Wamego) (Fall)
95 Exhibition Mark McKee (Wamego) over Myles Callahan (Abilene) (Fall)
85 Exhibition Harry Costa (Wamego) over Jayce McAsey (Abilene) (Fall)
105 Exhibition Dominic Holt (Abilene) over Balor Cool (Wamego) (Fall)
100 Exhibition Jace Johnson (Wamego) over Braden Short (Abilene) (Fall)
110 Exhibition Zane Macoubrie (Abilene) over Trevin Steele (Wamego) (Fall)
115 Exhibition Parker Farr (Abilene) over Liam Smith (Wamego) (Fall)
120 Exhibition Pierce Casteel (Abilene) over Cody Mayer (Wamego) (Fall)
120 Exhibition Zander Cox (Abilene) over Dalton Turner (Wamego) (Fall)
148 Exhibition Landon Taplin (Abilene) over Jace Little (Wamego) (Fall)
165 Exhibition Heath Hoekman (Abilene) over Isaac Braun (Wamego) (Fall)
215 Exhibition Roman Eveland (Wamego) over Ashton Cox (Abilene) (Fall)
110 Exhibition Aiden Woods (Abilene) over Trevin Steele (Wamego) (Fall)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.