The Abilene Middle School wrestlers finished their season last Friday at the NCKL tournament and placed 2nd as a team.  The team also had five individual Varsity NCKL champions in Murphy Randolph (95 lbs), Cael Casteel (110 lbs), Lane Hoekman (115 lbs), Pierce Casteel  (134 lbs),  and Heath Hoekman   (180 lbs).   The Longhorns would also get a couple of individual Junior Varsity champions in Luke Hunter at 95-100lbs and Hunter Havener  141lbs

Head Coach Corey Casteel had a few comments.

“I was really glad to get to have our league tournament this year,” he said. “I hated missing it last year because it is always a lot of fun and full of energy. We had a great showing of support. Thank you to all of our students and parents that showed up - our kids loved it and wrestled well. I had a blast coaching this team. They were a tough, hard nosed group of kids that were not scared to compete. I see a bright future in Abilene’s wrestling teams.”

Team Scores:

Marysville    206.5

Abilene        195.5

Wamego        189

Concordia    162    

Chapman    151

Clay Center    128.5

Fort Riley        36

Varsity Results:

Bryan Peterson    90 pound - NCKL Runner Up

Murphy Randolph    95 pound - NCKL Champion

Kayden Thrower    100 pound - 4th Place

Nolan Haslouer    105 pound - 4th Place

Cael Casteel        110 pound - NCKL Champion

Lane Hoekman    115 pound - NCKL Champion

Dayven Cuba        120 pound - NCKL Runner Up

Kamryn Thompson    127 pounds - did not place

Pierce Casteel        134 pound  - NCKL Champion

Aiden Woods        141 pound - 3rd Place

Canyn Taylor        148 pound - NCKL Runner Up

Richie Bayha        155 pounds - did not place

Heath Hoekman    180 pound - NCKL Champion

Jalen Robinosn    215 pound - 4th Place

Junior Varsity Results

Luke Hunter        95-100 pound Champion

Blake Rivers        120 pounds - 2nd Place

Ethan Evans        127A - 2nd Place

Travis Siebel        127B - did not place

Jaxon Hamilton    134 pounds - did not place

Nolin Hartman        141 pounds - 4th place

Hunter Havener    141 pound Champion

 

