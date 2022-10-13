AMS 8th graders who recently finished runner up in the NCKL tournament are : L-R. Josie Keener, Annie Waite, Lola Rock, Timber Taylor, Ryleigh Farson, Paige Reynolds, Hope Dannefer, Kit Barbieri. AMS 8th grade volleyball recently finished their season by placing second in the NCKL tournament last weekend. Ryleigh Farson (jumping) delivers a kill for the Longhorns.
Longhorn Volleyball team ends season at NCKL Tournament
- Photos by Brad Anderson
