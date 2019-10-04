Longhorn Football
The undefeated Abilene Middle School Longhorn football teams matched up against undefeated Clay Center Thursday evening at Cowboy Stadium. The 7th grade Longhorns fell to Clay Center 20-18 in overtime. At left: Thomas Keener (38) tries to break a tackle in the 7th grade game. At right: 8th grade Longhorn quarterback Stockton Timbrook hands off to Keaton Hargrave (10) during the 8th grade loss 16-6 to Clay Center.
