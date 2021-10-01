The Abilene Longhorn 8th grade football team traveled and played Salina South shutting them out 34- 0
Comments by Coach Mark Willey:
We played well on defense, offense, and special teams. We had all 23 players locked in playing aggressively.”
“Once again, you have to start with the offensive line. (Jalen Robinson, Aiden Woods, Jack Amos, Lane Hoekman, Pierce Casteel, Nolan Wilkins, and Jaxson Cuba). They dominated the line of scrimmage.
“We totally shut them down. South was held to just a couple of first downs.”
Next action: Next Thursday, Home game vs. Chapman. One game at 4:30.
Abilene 34. Salina South 0
1st Quarter
Taygen Funston 2 yd. Run
PAT Failed
2nd Quarter
Heath Hoekman 40 yd. Run
PAT Hoekman Run
Levi Evans 55 yd. Run
PAT Failed
3rd Quarter
Jaxson Cuba 22 yd. Pass from Funston
PAT Failed
Nolan Wilkins. 15 yd. Pass from Funston
PAT Pass from Funston to Hunter Jones
