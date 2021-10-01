Celebrating
The Abilene Longhorn 8th grade football team traveled and played Salina South shutting them out 34- 0

Comments by Coach Mark Willey:

We played well on defense, offense, and special teams.  We had all 23 players locked in playing aggressively.”

“Once again, you have to start with the offensive line. (Jalen Robinson, Aiden Woods, Jack Amos, Lane Hoekman, Pierce Casteel, Nolan Wilkins, and Jaxson Cuba).  They dominated the line of scrimmage.

“We totally shut them down.  South was held to just a couple of first downs.”

Next action:  Next Thursday, Home game vs. Chapman.  One game at 4:30.

Abilene 34. Salina South 0

1st Quarter

Taygen Funston 2 yd. Run

    PAT Failed

2nd Quarter

Heath Hoekman 40 yd. Run

    PAT Hoekman Run

Levi Evans 55 yd. Run

   PAT Failed

3rd Quarter

Jaxson Cuba 22 yd. Pass from Funston

   PAT Failed

Nolan Wilkins.  15 yd. Pass from Funston

   PAT Pass from Funston to Hunter Jones

 

