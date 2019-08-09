After capturing back to back NCKL championships in both 7th and 8th grades, the Abilene Middle School Longhorn basketball teams set about to use the summer months in preparation for the next season.
Longhorn camp week was held the last week of May through the first of June and eighth grade coaches Tim Klein and Troy Palenski along with new seventh grade head coach Dan Rheingans worked on fundamental skills of basketball through drills and games to prepare them for their future in Longhorn and Cowboy basketball.
Eighth graders participating were Judah Armstrong, Kyson Becker, C.J. Brooks, Brax Fisher, Hunter Clark, Keaton Hargrave, Carson Hasenbank, Carson Hess, Chase Lillard, Lucas Mayden, Zach Miller, Chad Overturf, Eli Panzer, Jacobi Robinson, Stocton Timbrooke, Sam Whitehair and Carson Woodworth. Seventh graders at camp were Austin Bruna, Miles Callahan, Ian Crump, Oscar Espinoza, Parker Farr, Jackson Green, Tyler Green, Tyler Holloway, Aaron Hartman, Dominick Holt, Thomas Keener, Rydge Longnecker, Emery Moore, Aidan Northern, Ethan Rhodes, Gavin Runyon, Weston Rock, Brayden Simpson, Zeb Schultze, Gage Taylor, Trevor Tovar and Cole Veal.
Junior Cowboy Camp for Young Guns (Grades 1-3) was conducted in the afternoon at the same time as Longhorn Camp. The coaches had more than 30 participate. Abilene senior Travis Beetch assisted coach Klein with this camp.
Coach Klein conducted team Improvement and Development Time during the month of June while Dave Crump and Phil Rock assisted with the seventh grade. The coaches also conducted self-improvement time during the summer on an individual basis.
The Longhorns competed in the Salina Summer League playing in games at the Salina Field House and Lakewood Middle School. They matched up against Southeast of Saline, Salina Lakewood, Beloit, Smoky Valley, Ell Saline, Ellsworth, Salina South, Sacred Heart, Bennington and the Salina Sharks.
The seventh grade ended the summer with a 10-0 record and league champions. The eighth grade finished 8-2 and was co-league champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.