The Abilene Longhorn 8th grade football team beat Marysville 34-0 to finish the season undefeated at 7-0. The 8th Graders out scored their opponents on the season 232-12
Comments by Coach Mark Willey:
What a game, What a Season.” “ We totally dominated all phases of the game.”
As always, it starts with the offensive line (Jalen Robinson, Aiden Woods, Bennett Altwegg, Lane Hoekman, and Kash Hargraves.) We had two starters out and we had some kids play new spots and do a great job.”
“We had them scouted pretty well on defense. We where able to execute, be aggressive and get the shutout.” The Front four of
Jaxson Cuba, Nolan Wilkins, Aiden Woods and Lane Hoekman were awesome.”
“We also had two big INT’s in the game. The first by Levi Evans, saved a touchdown to end the half. Then, Heath had a huge pick 6 to seal the game in the third.”
Results:
Abilene 34. Marysville 0
1st Quarter
Taygen Funston 1 yd. Run
PAT. Heath Hoekman pass to Jaxson Cuba
2nd Quarter
Taygen Funston 42 yard pass to Heath Hoekman
PAT Hoekman Run
3rd Quarter
Heath Hoekman 20 yard Run
PAT Failed
Heath Hoekman 30 yard interception return
PAT Failed
4th Quarter
Levi Evans 1 yard Run
PAT Failed
Game called with 6:00 minutes left in the 4th because of lightening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.