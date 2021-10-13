Comments & Results from Coach Mark Willey:
"We were solid. We got to play a bunch of guys and they were all able to execute and play well.”
“We are really looking forward to Tuesday. We travel to Marysville for our last game of the year. “
“It will be a battle of two undefeated teams.”
1st Quarter
Taygen Funston 65 yd pass to Heath Hoekman
PAT Levi Evans Run
Funston 5 yd. Run
PAT Kash Hargrave Run
2nd Quarter
Funston 60 yard punt return
PAT Failed
Funston 34 yard pass to Heath Hoekman
PAT Failed
3rd Quarter
Canyn Taylor 1 yard Run
PAT. Taylor pass to Kayden Thrower
Abilene 36 to Fort Riley 6
