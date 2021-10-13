Comments & Results from Coach Mark Willey:

"We were solid.  We got to play a bunch of guys and they were all able to execute and play well.”

“We are really looking forward to Tuesday.  We travel to Marysville for our last game of the year. “

“It will be a battle of two undefeated teams.” 

1st Quarter

Taygen Funston 65 yd pass to Heath Hoekman

  PAT Levi Evans Run

Funston 5 yd. Run

   PAT Kash Hargrave Run

2nd Quarter

Funston 60 yard punt return

   PAT Failed

Funston 34 yard pass to Heath Hoekman

   PAT Failed

3rd Quarter

Canyn Taylor 1 yard Run

   PAT.  Taylor pass to Kayden Thrower

Abilene 36 to Fort Riley 6

 

