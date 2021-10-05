AMS 8th Grade Football

Longhorn Quarterback Taygen Funston (#12) cuts outside and, avoids Chapman defenders on a 20 yard touchdown run.

 Photo courtesy of Brad Anderson

The Abilene Longhorn 8th grade football team hosted Chapman last Thursday and shut them out 36-0.  

Comments from coach Mark Willey:

This was a fun game for us.  We had a bunch of kids play well tonight.”  

“We had two starting offensive lineman out tonight.  It was fun to watch some kids step up and play well.”

“As always, I love giving credit to our offensive line!”

“Defensively, we got another shut out.  It was fun to hear the pads popping!!”

Abilene 36 Chapman 0

1st Quarter

Taygen Funston 20 yd Run

    PAT Heath Hoekman pass to Taygen Funston

2nd Quarter

Heath Hoekman 20 yard Run

    PAT Hoekman Run

Funston pass to Nolan Wilkins 2 yd. TD

     PAT Failed

3rd Quarter

Funston 40 yard Punt Return

   PAT Failed

4th Quarter

Funston 22 yard Run

    PAT Kaiden Thrower Run

 

