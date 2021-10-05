The Abilene Longhorn 8th grade football team hosted Chapman last Thursday and shut them out 36-0.
Comments from coach Mark Willey:
This was a fun game for us. We had a bunch of kids play well tonight.”
“We had two starting offensive lineman out tonight. It was fun to watch some kids step up and play well.”
“As always, I love giving credit to our offensive line!”
“Defensively, we got another shut out. It was fun to hear the pads popping!!”
Abilene 36 Chapman 0
1st Quarter
Taygen Funston 20 yd Run
PAT Heath Hoekman pass to Taygen Funston
2nd Quarter
Heath Hoekman 20 yard Run
PAT Hoekman Run
Funston pass to Nolan Wilkins 2 yd. TD
PAT Failed
3rd Quarter
Funston 40 yard Punt Return
PAT Failed
4th Quarter
Funston 22 yard Run
PAT Kaiden Thrower Run
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.