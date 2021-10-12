Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High near 80F. Winds SE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%.