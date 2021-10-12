Game results by 7th Grade coaches:
The Abilene 7th grade football team defeated Southeast of Saline 34-8 Monday night at Cowboy Stadium.
Southeast of Salina does not split up their middle school teams like Abilene, instead the Trojans have a combined 7th/8th grade A team and B team. The Abilene 7th graders defeated the B team on Monday.
The game was not on Abilene’s original schedule. The Longhorn 7th grade team had to find an opponent because Chapman and Ft. Riley cancelled their 7th grade games with Abilene over the last 2 weeks.
In Abilene’s victory Monday night , the defense set the tone for the Longhorns on the opening series of the game.
Abilene’s Nolan Hartman intercepted a pass and returned it to the SES 7 yard line.
The Longhorns would score 4 plays later, on 4th down, on a 3 yard run by Dayven Cuba.
Ethan Evans would add the 2- point conversion to give Abilene an 8-0 lead with around 5 minutes to play in the opening quarter.
The Longhorn defense came up big again on the next series, Ryan McKinney recovered a fumble at the Trojan 36 yard line.
Abilene would then put together a 6 play drive capped by a Cael Casteel 7 yard run with 9.6 seconds left in the first quarter to give the Longhorns a 14-0 advantage.
Abilene would turn to special teams for their next score as Casteel returned a punt 62 yards to extend the Longhorn lead to 20-0 with 6:53 to play in the second quarter and that would be the score at halftime.
Abilene used a trick play to open the scoring in the second half.
Longhorn Running Back, Ethan Evans took the handoff and threw it back to Quarterback, Bryan Peterson for a 28 yard touchdown pass play with 4:22 left in the 3rd quarter.
Cooper Holloway ran in the 2-point coversion to give Abilene a 28-0 lead. The Longhorns final points came on a Nolan Haslour 23 yard run with 14 seconds left in the 3rd quarter.
SES got on the board with 2:48 left in the game on a 36 yard pass play. Their quarterback would carry in the 2-point conversion for the game’s final points.
Coach Corey Casteel said, “I was very thankful that Southeast gave us game. We would have lost two games if they hadn’t. I was also glad we got a lot of kids some playing time and some reps before we head to Marysville next week.”
The Longhorns improved to 4-1 with the victory and will wrap up the season Tuesday at Marysville.
