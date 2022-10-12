The Abilene 7th Grade football team improved to 2-4 on the season Thursday night with a 14-6 victory over Ft. Riley. The Longhorns will wrap up the season at home Tuesday against Marysville.
Thursday, Abilene got on the board on the opening possession of the game with a five-yard run by Brandon Sims to take a 6-0 lead.
The Troopers responded with a 17-play drive that was capped by a touchdown run by Brendyn McCurdy with 1:40 left in the first quarter to tie the game at six and that would be the score at halftime.
The Longhorns took the lead for good with 2:08 remaining in the game on a 62 -yard touchdown run by Noah Wuthnow. Sims added the two-point conversion for the final points of the game.
