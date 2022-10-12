The Abilene 7th Grade football team improved to 2-4 on the season Thursday night with a 14-6 victory over Ft. Riley.  The Longhorns will wrap up the season at home Tuesday against Marysville.

Thursday, Abilene got on the board on the opening possession of the game with a five-yard run by Brandon Sims to take a 6-0 lead. 

 

