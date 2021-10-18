Comments and Results from Coaches:
The shorthanded Abilene 7th Grade football team finished the season Tuesday night with a 22-0 victory at Marysville. Abilene was without their Head Coach Corey Casteel and multiple players. Darren Whiteley assumed the role as Head Coach and Trent Sanchez was the assistant. Despite being gone, Casteel had his team prepared. The Longhorns posted their second shut-out of the season against a Marysville team that entered the game 5-1 overall and 4-1 in 7thgrade only games.
Abilene’s defense and special teams set the tone early in the game for the Longhorns. Marysville opened the game with the football and fumbled, the ball was recovered by Abilene’s Murphy Randolph at the Bulldog 38 yard line. The Longhorns made them pay as Dayven Cuba scored on the fifth play of the drive on a 13 yard run, with 3:43 to play in the opening quarter, to make the score 6-0. Marysville would then fumble on the ensuing kickoff and the ball was recovered by Ryan McKinney at the Bulldog 25 yard line. Abilene was unable to score and turned over the football on downs at the Marysville 11 yard line. The Bulldogs would turn it over for a third straight time though, Abilene’s Nolan Hartman intercepted a screen pass and returned it to the Bulldog 5 yard line. The Longhorns would score on the first play of the second quarter on a Cooper Holloway 4 yard run. Cuba added the 2-point conversion to extend Abilene’s lead to 14-0 and that would be the score at halftime.
Marysville attempted an onside kick to begin play in the second half but the ball did not travel 10 yards which set up good field position for the Longhorns. Abilene started the drive at their own 43 yard line and put together a five play drive that was capped by Cuba’s 18 yard touchdown run, his second of the game. Ethan Evan’s added the 2-point conversion for the game’s final points.
Coach Casteel said, “First and foremost, thank you to Coach Sanchez and Coach Whiteley. They kept everything running when I got sick. They were able to overcome several key players being gone and took on jobs they haven’t previously been expected to do. Also the players need to be applauded. They did whatever was asked, no matter who was able to play or not play that week. This is a great group of kids and I am so excited to see what they do throughout their football careers here in Abilene.”
Abilene finished 5-1, 3-1 on the season and in second place in the NCKL. Wamego finished in first place in the NCKL, for 7th grade, with an undefeated league record and a 7-0 overall record. The Longhorns lost to Wamego 16-6 on Septemeber 9th. Abilene’s 7th grade football team has had an impressive run over the last three years with a combined 14-4 record and a NCKL title in 2020.
