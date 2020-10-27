SOLOMON – The Little River Redskins ran over the Solomon Gorillas 64-0 Friday night to end the regular season.
Little River quarterback Jayden Garrison ran for three scores and passed for another as the Redskins put up 36 unanswered points against Solomon in the opening quarter. Garrison bolted for 43 yards to begin the game and after Graham Stephens rushed for a 12-yard score, Garrison and his team added three more scores in the opening 12 minutes.
Garrison ran for 16 yards with 4:16 left in the quarter and then found Grant Stephens open for an 18-yard touchdown with 2:01 remaining. And with the clock expiring Garrison jogged in from eight yards out to end the period.
The second period saw Graham Stephens score early before he passed 46 yards to Garrison to put the Redskins up 52-0.
Running back Rylan Konen ran for two touchdowns in the closing minutes of the half to end the scoring.
Little River put up 360 yards total offense to Solomon’s 134. Little River out gained Solomon 265 to 82 yards on the ground and they took advantage of two fumble recoveries and two interceptions that turned into points.
Garrison finished 2 for 4 with 49 yards and a score through the air. He ran for 97 yards on five carries. Konen finished with 64 yards and two scores while Graham Stephens had 51 yards rushing and two touchdowns.
Garrison had one catch for 46 yards while Braxton Lafferty had 31 yards on one catch and Grant Stephens added 18 yards on one reception.
Solomon finished with 52 yards through the air as Alex Herbel went two for eight and Dylan Hynes and Spencer Coup each had a completion. Herbel had 51 yards rushing while Hynes added 44 yards on the ground.
Defensively for the Gorillas, Coup led the team with five tackles while Hynes and Jarret Baxa finished with three each. Porter Hynes, Dawson Duryea and Herbel added two stops each for Solomon.
The Gorillas ended the regular season at 4-4. Little River advanced to the 8-Man I playoff bracket this week.
Scoring Summary:
Little River 36 28 0 0 – 64
Solomon 0 0 0 0 – 0
First Quarter:
LR – 11:46 – Garrison 43 run. (Run failed)
LR – 06:53 – Graham Stephens 12 run. (Garrison run)
LR – 04:16 - Garrison 16 run. (Young pass from Garrison)
LR – 02:01 – Grant Stephens 18 pass from Garrison. (Run failed)
LR – 00:00 – Garrison 8 run. Lafferty pass from Garrison)
Second Quarter:
LR – 11:42 – Graham Stephens 2 run. (Lafferty run)
LR – 09:42 – Garrison 46 pass from Graham Stephens. (Graham Stephens run)
LR – 05:19 – Konen 17 run. (Run failed)
LR – 01:51 – Konen 9 run. (Pass failed)
