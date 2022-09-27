LITTLE RIVER – For the second week in a row, the Solomon Gorillas squared off against an once beaten ranked opponent in the football season. This time Little River ran its way to a 58-6 victory over the now 2-2 Gorillas.

Racking up 300 yards of total offense, Little River took a 22-0 lead after the first quarter. Braxton Lafferty ran for two of his three first half scores. He carried the ball times in the game for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Braden Young scored twice in the game on the ground piling up 67 yards on six carries.

 

