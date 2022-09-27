LITTLE RIVER – For the second week in a row, the Solomon Gorillas squared off against an once beaten ranked opponent in the football season. This time Little River ran its way to a 58-6 victory over the now 2-2 Gorillas.
Racking up 300 yards of total offense, Little River took a 22-0 lead after the first quarter. Braxton Lafferty ran for two of his three first half scores. He carried the ball times in the game for 130 yards and three touchdowns. Teammate Braden Young scored twice in the game on the ground piling up 67 yards on six carries.
Little River quarterback Ryan Konen threw for three touchdowns while completing four of eight passes for 111 yards. Young hauled in one scoring toss and Andrew Smith grabbed two for a total of 62 yards.
Solomon quarterback Spencer Coup scored Solomon’s lone touchdown on a five-yard run in the second quarter as the score went to 36-6 in favor of the Redskins. Coup finished nine of 22 on the night for 118 yards through the air.
The Gorilla ground game could not get untracked as the Gorillas were held to 35 yards of rushing. Coup had 22 yards on 11 attempts with Porter Hynes getting 12 tough yards on nine carries.
Spenser Krause caught three Coup passes for 69 yards while Scott Robinson had one for 23 yards, Blake Sommer caught two for 20 yards and Mac Collins picked up 11 yards on two catches.
Lucas Newcomer led Solomon in tackles with four while Hayden Zerbe and Kegan Mackney had two and a half stops each. Hynes and Coup each had two solo tackles.
Lafferty, Corbin Herbst, Grant Stephens and Andrew Smith provided the leadership for the Little River defense.
Solomon slips to 2-2 and 0-1 in 8-Man I-District Four standings. Little River improves to 3-1 and 1-0 in the district. Solomon now travels to 2-2 Goessel this week.
