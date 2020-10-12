SOLOMON – The Lincoln Leopards’ senior running back Tyler Good rushed for 262 yards and six rushing touchdowns to lead his team to a 64-18 win at Solomon in district play Friday night.
Lincoln’s aggressive defense thwarted the Solomon offense’s talented rushing attack to a negative yardage situation in the game. In fact Solomon ended with a minus seven yards rushing in the game.
Solomon senior quarterback Alex Herbel kept the Gorillas in the game with an air attack as he completed 12 of 23 for 182 yards and a score.
Freshman Spencer Krause tried to provide an energy spark for the Gorillas with a 70-yard kickoff return for a Solomon touchdown that tied the score 6-6 early in the game.
Fumbles, bad snaps, interceptions and the lack of a running game hurt the Gorillas in this game and the Solomon defense had trouble wrapping up tackles on Good and Lincoln’s freshman quarterback Logan Meier.
“I thought we had a good game plan coming into this game,” Solomon head coach Mike Kilgore said. “We just didn’t execute tonight. We knew we had to stop Tyler Good and their young quarterback, Logan Meier, and we didn’t get that done. We are going to have to regroup and play better as we go to Canton-Galva this week and then end the regular season with a really good Little River team.”
Meier was five of six in the game for 55 yards and a touchdown and he gained 32 yards on the ground and scored a rushing touchdown for the Leopards.
Good, 6-1 - 177, had scoring runs of one, five, four, 55, four and 15 yards as he piled up the yardage on the ground and give the Leopards the win.
Lincoln freshman Caleb Dotterer showed his moves and speed as he returned the second half opening kickoff for a 76-yard touchdown.
Solomon’s Spencer Coup had seven catches on the night for 104 yards a Gorilla touchdown.
Solomon junior linebacker Dylan Hynes had 10 tackles and an interception to help lead the Gorillas defense before leaving the game midway through the third period with an injury. He did not return to the game. Solomon also had sophomore Evan Thompson leave the game due to injury.
Defensively for the Gorillas, Herbel had nine tackles including one for loss to lead Solomon along with Hynes. Dawson Duryea had six stops, as did Coup and Lucas Newcomer. Jarret Baxa added five tackles in the game.
The Gorillas drop to 4-2 and will play at red hot and top rated Canton-Galva next week. Ganton-Galva defeated Herington 50-0 at Herington on Friday night as well.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Lincoln 64, Solomon 18
Lincoln 20 8 30 6 – 64
Solomon 12 0 6 0 – 18
First Quarter:
L – 10:04 Meier 2 run. (Pass failed)
S – 10:01 Krause 70 kickoff return. (Pass failed)
L – 06:57 O’Hare 9 pass from Meier. (Good run)
S - 03:24 Coup 45 pass from Herbal. (Run failed)
L – 00:50 Good 1 run. (Run failed)
Second Quarter:
L – 00:24 Good 5 run. (O’Hare pass from Meier)
Third Quarter:
L – 11:46 Dotterer 76 kickoff return. (Run failed)
L – 08:13 Good 4 run. (Good run)
S – 06:03 Herbel 20 run. (Run failed)
L – 05:46 Good 55 run. (Meier run)
L – 02:27 Good 4 run. (O’Hare pass from Meier)
Fourth Quarter:
L – 11:46 Good 15 run. (End of game)
