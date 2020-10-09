SOLOMON – The Lincoln Leopards exploded for 36-second half points on its way to a 64-18 thumping of the Solomon Gorillas Friday night in Solomon.
Senior running back Tyler Good ground up 262 yards on the ground for the Leopards and he scored six rushing touchdowns as Lincoln thwarted and Solomon running attack on the night. In fact Solomon ended with a minus seven yards rushing in the game.
Solomon senior quarterback Alex Herbel provided the Gorillas with an air attack though as he completed 12 of 23 for 182 yards and a score.
Freshman Spencer Krause tried to spark energy into the Gorillas as he returned a Lincoln kickoff 70 yards for a Solomon touchdown that tied the score 6-6 early in the opening period.
Fumbles, bad snaps, interceptions and the lack of a running game hurt the Goriillas in this game and the Solomon defense had trouble wrapping up tackles on Good and their freshman quarterback Logan Meier.
Meier was five of six in the game for 55 yards and a touchdown and he gained 32 yards on the ground and scored a rushing touchdown for the Leopards.
Lincoln freshman Caleb Dotterer showed his moves and speed as he returned the second half opening kickoff for a 76-yard touchdown.
Solomon’s Spencer Coup had seven catches on the night for 104 yards and a Gorilla touchdown.
Solomon junior linebacker Dylan Hynes had ten tackles and an interception to help lead the Gorillas defense before leaving midway through the third period with an injury. He did not return to the game. Solomon also had sophomore Evan Thompson leave the game due to injury.
The Gorillas drop to 4-2 and will play at red hot and top rated Canton-Galva next week. Canton-Galva defeated Herington 50-0 at Herington tonight as well
