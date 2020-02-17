Abilene junior Abi Lillard scored 10 of her game high, a career high 20 points in the first half and sophomore Jenna Hayes had seven as the Cowgirls took a 17-15 half-time lead against NCKL contender Wamego Red Raiders Friday night in Abilene.
Wamego came back with a strong second half, defensively and offensively, to shut down the Cowgirls and walk away with a 43-33 victory.
Hayes and Lillard accounted for all of the Cowboys points except four, which belonged to senior Beth Holmes. Holmes was held scoreless in the first half by the Red Raiders during the physical contest. She was whistled for her third first-half personal foul early in the second period.
Abilene’s defense was intense early, especially in the first quarter as it held Wamego to one point in the first eight minutes. Wamego went on a 12-2 run to begin the second quarter to take a 13-10 lead with just over three minutes to play. Wamego scored its first field goal when sophomore Paige Donnelly connected at the 6:17 mark in the second quarter. Donnelly hit a trey and another jumper during Wamego’s second quarter run.
Hays tied the game with just over a minute to play in the half with a trey and Lillard finished off the first half for the Cowgirls with an inside shot at the bucket.
Wamego pulled away from the Cowgirls with an 11-0 run to open the second half. Abilene scored only three third-quarter points, all from the free-throw line. Wamego took a 10-point lead, 30-20 to the final eight minutes. Lillard scored the Cowgirls first six points of the fourth that kept the spread at 10 points. Abilene’s final seven points came at the line with Holmes making three of four.
“The girls really have been playing hard at working on defense,” Abilene head coach Mike Liby said. “They have been working and improving overall for the last several games. To hold an offensive power house to one point in the first quarter and to have a lead at halftime, to me that’s a victory.”
Hayes just missed her second double double of the season by one point as she hauled down 10 rebounds to lead the Cowgirls. Lillard finished with seven and Allison Liby had five.
“Abi came to play tonight,” coach Liby said. “She was focused and ready to go. I honestly thought that she and Jenna were playing really well together tonight. That’s a good sign.”
The Cowgirls had reduced the lead to six points with two and half to play after Lillard made her second pair of charity tosses. But Donnelly came back for Wamego with a jumper and two free throws to edge the lead back to 10 with 1:45 to play.
“Hays will be another challenge for us although they are not a Wamego like team,” coach Liby said. “I think if we play like we have been, we have a chance to get this one.”
Abilene is now 5-11 on the year and will travel to Hays on Tuesday for a non-conference game. Wamego moves to 5-2 in conference play with games against Clay Center, Concordia and Marysville remaining on the schedule. Overall, the Lady Raiders are 13-4 and are tied with Chapman for third and fourth Class 4A seeding, which would have them hosting sub-state in March.
Chapman, 13-4, is now 6-2 in the league and has games with Marysville and Abilene to play. Clay Center is 6-1 in the conference but must play at Wamego with home games against Abilene and Concordia to finish out the season.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Sports Summary:
Wamego 43, Abilene 33
Wamego 1 14 15 13 – 43
Abilene 8 9 3 3 – 33
Wamego – Billings 2, Donnelly 11, Alexander 3, To Hoobler 1, Pierson 14, Alderson 2, Beachler 4, Kueker 4, Hamman 2. Totals: 11 (2) 15-21 43.
Abilene (5-11) – Holmes 4, Lillard 20, Hayes 9. Totals: 7 (1) 16-21 33.
