Liby, Lillard and Hayes return to lead Cowgirls

Abilene head coach Mike Liby begins his second season at the helm of the Cowgirl basketball program after finishing 6-21 in his first season. Liby expects his team to build off its end of season play and be competitive in 2020-2021 basketball season.
Last year’s Cowgirls ended the season strong with an upset win over a sub-state favorite Wamego Lady Raiders 32-19 at Wamego and then gave the Clay Center Lady Tigers a tightly contested game on their home court before falling 39-29. Clay Center went on to finish as a top four team at the Class 4A State Tournament in Salina in March.
During that stretch of games to close out the season, coach Liby saw his Cowgirls work together as a team defensively and hold down two power offenses as well as having the Cowgirls getting the ball in the hoop, a task that evaded them early in the year.
“Our strength will be returning some valuable rebounding experience and post/paint scoring,” coach Liby said. “Returning some long range shooting as well with Jenna (Hayes) and Joy (Clemence) who was coming on strong at the end of the season.”
Coach Liby will rely on a trio of returning seniors to be the inspirational leaders of the team this season. Seniors Abi Lillard and Allison Liby are expected to return to the court as starters for the Cowgirls and senior guard Reagan Ditto gives them ball security coming off the bench.
Lillard earned honorable mention All-NCKL as a junior plugging the power forward position for Abilene a year ago. She averaged 7.2 points a game while grabbing 5.2 rebounds per contest. Allison Liby enters her final season of high school ball after a campaign that saw her fight for 3.1 rebounds a game while playing a combination forward/guard position for her father’s squad.
Ditto’s specialty is ball control and rebounding when she enters the game.
Junior Jenna Hayes returns as one of the leading scorers on the team after averaging 8.7 points per game last year. She has a deadly three-point shot from the top of the key and she plays strong aggressive defense under the basket while bringing down 5.5 rebounds per game. She earned honorable mention All-League honors from the NCKL coaches last year as a sophomore.
“Our focus going into the season will be to find a nucleus that works well together on both ends of the court,” coach Liby said. “We have some players who have put in quite a bit of off-season work to help the team. We expect to have a large rotation of players to keep us fresh and going.”
Liby and assistant coaches Traci Rogers and Tanya Hite will look for that nucleus to begin with juniors Joy Clemence, Alice Bathurst and Grace Randles. Clemence will push for a starting position at guard while both Bathurst and Randles have varsity experience at guard and post respectively. Junior Haily Rock and sophomores Amara Johnson, Lexi Barnes and Abrie Storms will add depth to the varsity lineup as well as many minutes on the sub-varsity squads. The Cowgirls have one of the largest classes of freshmen out for the sport in recent memory as 10 first-time Cowgirls reported to winter camp.
Coach Liby expects the league title to run through Clay Center as most of their 2019-2020 team returns as does second place finisher Wamego.
The Cowgirls begin the season this Friday as they travel to Smoky Valley to open non-conference play.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
2020-2021 Abilene
Cowgirl Basketball Schedule
Dec. 4 at Smoky Valley
Dec. 8 vs. Rock Creek
Dec. 11 at Augusta
Dec. 15 at SE of Saline
Dec. 18 at Concordia
Jan. 5 vs. Chapman
Jan. 8 vs. Marysville
Jan. 12 vs. Wamego
Jan. 15 at Clay Center
Jan. 21-23 at Salina
Invitational
Jan. 26 vs. Concordia
Jan. 29 at TMP
Feb. 2 vs. Minneapolis
Feb. 5 at Marysville
Feb. 12 at Wamego
Feb. 16 vs. Hays
Feb. 19 vs. Clay Center
Feb. 23 at Chapman
Mar. 1-6 at Sub-State – TBD
Mar. 10-13 at State – TBD
