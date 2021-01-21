SALINA – The number two seed Liberal Redskins came firing on all cylinders against the Abilene Cowgirls Thursday evening to open the 2021 Salina Invitational Basketball Tournament.
Liberal began with a barrage of three point baskets and a smothering full court press to jump out to a 21-2 to open the first quarter. The savvy athletic Lady Redskins went on to win the game 62-31 in first round play at Salina South Middle School.
Liberal’s press pressured the Cowgirls into a series of turnovers and the Lady Redskins scored five consecutive buckets off of steals and layups on their end of the court during the 21-point storm against Abilene. Liberal junior guard Ashley Carrillo had three of the back-to-back-to-back steals and layups early in the period. The 5-4 sharpshooter scored 15 of her game high 17 points in the first half of action.
Abilene junior Jenna Hayes scored the Cowgirls first points of the game at the 3:53 mark of the opening period and senior Abi Lillard drained the first of her three threes of the game to close the opening eight minutes.
“Liberal is a very good basketball team,” Abilene head coach Mike Liby said. “They are very athletic and we are not, but we are making some good progress. We looked better in the second quarter and the second half. We are still working on the press. We came out with a little different look in the second half and we were fairly successful with that against their pressure.”
The Cowgirls cut into the Lady Redskins lead as they continued fighting for the ball and seniors Reagan Ditto and Lillard powered Abilene on an 11-0 run to open the second quarter. Ditto recorded two steals that turned into driving layups for scores and Lillard had her second three, a jumper and one of two free throws as the Cowgirls pulled within 10 at 26-16.
The Lady Redskins ended the first half of play on a 9-3 run as Carrillo had a pair of steals turned layups and a strong three-pointer as she led her team back to a 35-16 advantage. Lillard ended the first scoring with her third ringing three-pointer of the half.
“We have two more ballgames this weekend,” coach Liby said. “We are going to continue to work hard and keep improving. It was good to get everybody in the game today.”
Coming out of the locker room after intermission, the Lady Redskins pressured the Cowgirls from the get go and senior Halle Payton found her range from the perimeter as she canned three treys in Liberals 13-0 run to open the third. The Lady Redskins threw up 35 threes against the Cowgirls connecting on 12.
Hayes hit from outside for Abilene’s only third period points.
Liberal senior Reece Hay opened the scoring for the Lady Redskins in the running clock fourth quarter as she hit back-to-back threes early in the period. Abilene senior Allison Liby and sophomore Lexi Barnes nailed three pointers for the Cowgirls and junior Grace Randles gave Abilene its final points of the game with an old fashioned three point play as she made the free throw with six seconds on the clock.
Carrillo led all scorers with 17 points while Payton finished with 12 and freshman Hailey Contreras had 10. Lillard led the Cowgirls with 12 with Hayes adding five and Ditto and Liby finished with four each.
The Cowgirls drop to 1 -6 and they will face Buhler today at 5 p.m. back at South Middle School. Buhler fell to Salina South 38-20 on Thursday afternoon. Liberal (7-2) now squares off against Salina South today at 5 p.m. at South High School.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Liberal 62, Abilene 31
Abilene 5 14 3 9 – 31
Liberal 26 9 15 12 – 62
Abilene (1-6) – Ditto 4, Lillard 12, Hayes 5, Randles 3, Liby 4, Barnes 3. Totals: 5 (6) 3-7 31.
Liberal (7-2) – Carrillo 17, Cisneros 3, Hay 9, Payton 12, Contreras 10, Horyna 9, Warden 2. Totals: 11 (12) 4-4 62.
