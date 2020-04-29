Senior spring spotlight
“Lexi came into the sport of softball having never played and developed some pretty great skills,” Abilene head coach LouAna Taplin said. “She is one of the most kind, positive kids that I have ever had the pleasure of coaching. She was a vocal cheerleader/role model on the JV squad for the past three years and made some pretty amazing catches in the outfield. She has a really big heart and it can be shown in the way she treats others.”
