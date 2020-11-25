No spectators allowed from December 1, 2020 through January 28, 2021
During a nearly four hour long Zoom meeting, the Kansas State High School Activities Association board of directors confirmed Tuesday afternoon the voice of the people and “let them play” was heard loud and clear across the state.
In the meeting that included lengthy discussions on proposals by the KSHSAA governing board and administrative team, the health providers community and from students who were allowed to speak during the open forum, the 78 member board of directors passed amended revisions that would allow the 2020-2021 winter sports season to proceed with as much normalcy as possible, but without spectators for the most part.
The BOD did not approve reducing the number of basketball games allowable from 20 to 13 as proposed but instead stood with the maximum being 20 games prior to post season. Dates were altered but the number of games remained the same.
The tightest margin of votes came on a proposal that shifts the winter moratorium from practices of activities from Dec. 23 through Dec. 27. The proposal of increasing the moratorium from Dec. 23 through Jan. 3, 2021 was passed with a 42-34 vote.
Schools cannot return to practice after the holiday break until Jan. 4. Competition may begin Jan. 8 at the earliest after the holidays. This was passed for both high school and middle school activities.
The longest discussion came when members were making points about the number of fans or spectators to be allowed in attendance. After several amendments to dates and numbers of spectators allowed, it was passed that no fans will be allowed for events beginning Dec. 1 through Jan. 28, 2021. If there are activities scheduled after those dates, the decision will rest in the hands of the host location with the procedures and protocols being followed by the local health agency.
Eight individual speakers were allotted three minutes to discus via Zoom their stance on the proposed delay of the winter sports season. Seven of those speakers spoke in opposition of the delayed start and or change of number of games allowed. The lone exception came from Dr. David Smith from the University of Kansas Health Systems when he spoke on delaying the schedule as proposed. Dr. Smith, who is also a team physician of the Kansas City Royals, stated that while “kids playing sports are not the spreaders of the disease” that activities couldn’t be performed without adults, who are the known spreaders.
Abilene Middle School teacher and coach Arianne Seidl clearly pointed out the benefits of extra curricular activities for students and asked the group to not take that away from middle school and high school student athletes. Also addressing the BOD was student Dryden Cosens, a junior from Fort Scott. Cosens asked that the full schedule be returned and that fans without restrictions be allowed in attendance.
The board of directors acted quickly when it came to stressing the precise protocols for COVID-19 risk mitigation. All participants, workers, officials will be required to properly wear face coverings and to properly social distance during the duration of the event. Players on the playing floor and game officials will be allowed to remove the mask during their actual time of competition.
Once the discussion and the decision was made on the number of basketball games allowable, the board voted to take no action on the proposed amendments for swimming and diving, bowling and wrestling. Instead those proposals died for a lack of a motion to amend.
The governing body did allow schools to be involved in invitational tournaments in both basketball and wrestling with four being the maximum number of teams playing concurrently during basketball and no more than eight schools or 112 individual participants at a wrestling tournament.
More than 6,000 viewers were attending the call during the heart of the discussion and fewer than four board members left the call due to previous commitments.
Ron Preston
