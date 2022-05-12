WAMEGO – Wamego, the NCKL league leader, swept a pair of baseball games from the Chapman Fighting Irish Tuesday on their home diamond.
The Red Raiders blasted open a high scoring affair winning 19-9 and then edged the Irish 5-2 with a three-run rally in the sixth inning of the second game.
Chapman took a one-run lead in the second game before the home team pushed across two runs in the third to capture the lead. Chapman tied the game in the fifth only to see the Red Raiders score three in the sixth to hold on for the win.
Cam Liebau and Tate Milton had a pair of hits each to lead the Irish attack. Eli Riegel, Ben Griffis and Chris Falls also had hits for Chapman.
Ian Suther tossed three and two-thirds innings allowing three earned runs on three hits and was tabbed with the loss for the Irish. Milton gave up two unearned runs on four hits in relief. Suther set down seven Red Raiders on strikes.
In the high scoring game, Wamego scored 19 runs on 13 hits and took advantage of seven Irish fielding errors to walk off the game with the 10-run rule in the sixth.
Liebau blasted three hits for the Irish and drove in a run. Riegel and Milton had two hits apiece and each had an RBI. Colby Hartung, Hayden Frazier, Torrin Cavanaugh and Falls also had hits for the Irish.
Cavanaugh took the loss on the hill allowing 11 earned runs on seven hits over two and two-thirds innings. He struck out five Wamego batters. Weston Langvardt pitched two-thirds of an inning allowing three earned runs on four hits while Fraizer allowed three unearned runs on two hits and Jed Moody also threw one-third on the bump.
Chapman drops to 7-9 and awaits the draw in the Class 4A Regional beginning next week.
