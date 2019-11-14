The 2019 North Central Kansas League volleyball champions Abilene Cowgirls earned three spots on the All-League Team as announced by the league coaches on Wednesday.
The Cowgirls are represented by All-League Libero Makenna McGivney, All-League setter Beth Holmes and All-League outside Hitter Jenna Hayes.
McGivney and Holmes were seniors while Hayes was a sophomore on the Cowgirl team.
Abilene head coach Jade Koch awarded the certificates at the Cowgirl end of season banquet Wednesday evening.
2019 NCKL
All-League
Volleyball
First Team
McKenna Kirkpatrick, Chapman, SR
Peyton Suther, Chapman, SR
Taegan Larsen, Concordia, SR
Kenzie Cooper, Wamego, JR
Beth Holmes, Abilene, SR
Chloe Conway, Concordia, JR
Sami Bartels, Marysville, SR
Makenna McGivney, Abilene, SR
Maci Beacher, Wamego, SR
Ashlynn Bledsoe, Chapman, SR
Jenna Hayes, Abilene, SOPH
Kendall Reynolds, Concordia, JR
Honorable
Mention
Hali Bloomdahl, Clay Center, SOPH
Ashlyn Tiers, Clay Center, JR
Kendra Hamman, Wamego, SR
Linda Franco, Marysville, JR
