BELOIT – The Beloit Lady Trojans pushed across a late sixth inning run to end a tie game and take a 5-4 win in the opener of a twin bill against the Abilene Cowgirls.
The game was tied 4-4 since the top of the third when freshman Maddie Murray singled to drive home Jenna Hayes, who opened with a leadoff double.
Abilene had a scoring opportunity in the fifth as the bases were loaded with two outs and Beloit made a play on a hard hit line out to end the inning.
Beloit got the winning run across in the sixth on one hit and a couple of Cowgirl fielding errors.
Senior Ashton Roth had three hits including a triple to lead the Cowgirl offense. She was three for four with an RBI and she scored once. Murray had two hits and drove in a run. Emma Wildman gave the Cowgirls a brief 3-2 lead in the second inning with an RBI double scoring Brynna Ade from second base. Hayley Anguiano also had a hit for Abilene.
Ade was the hard luck-losing pitcher for the Cowgirls as she was charged with two earned runs on seven hits over six complete innings. She walked two and struck out four. Nichols got the win for Beloit allowing one earned run on seven hits and she struck out six while walking three.
Beloit’s top of the order accounted for all seven hits in game one. Olde popped three hits and drove in a run while scoring two in the second hole. Loomis, the leadoff hitter, had two hits and Reamus and Pearson, the three and four hitters each had singles for the home team.
Olde tossed a three-hit 5-0 shutout of the Cowgirls in the finale. The Lady Trojans collected six hits off Abilene’s Roth and had some help with shaky defensive play by the Cowgirls to get the win.
The game went scoreless until the bottom of the third when Beloit pushed across three runs to take the lead. They added single runs in the fifth and sixth inning for the final 5-0 victory.
Olde allowed singles by Taya Hoerner, Hannah Walter and Wildman during her seven innings of work. She did not walk a batter and she struck out nine Cowgirls.
Roth was charged with two earned runs on six hits, walking four and striking out seven in the six-inning loss for Abilene.
The Cowgirls are 4-12 and will host Chapman (0-12) on Tuesday.
