Tyler Holloway helped lead Cowboys to fourth quarter comeback

Abilene sophomore Tyler Holloway helped lead the Cowboys to a fourth quarter comeback win over Clay Center. Holloway scored both a team high, and career high 12 points in the win.  

 Brad Anderson

After trailing the Clay Center Tigers the entire game, the Abilene Cowboys took their first lead of the game with just 1:17 to go, and held on for a 52-48 comeback win at home Friday evening.  

For Abilene it was Senior Night in which Triston Cottone, Grant Waite, Cameron Vinduska, and Ayden Taylor were all recognized before playing a final career game on their home court. 

 

