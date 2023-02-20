After trailing the Clay Center Tigers the entire game, the Abilene Cowboys took their first lead of the game with just 1:17 to go, and held on for a 52-48 comeback win at home Friday evening.
For Abilene it was Senior Night in which Triston Cottone, Grant Waite, Cameron Vinduska, and Ayden Taylor were all recognized before playing a final career game on their home court.
The Cowboys go ahead basket was scored by sophomore post player Tyler Holloway who ended up scoring both a team and career high 12 points in the victory.
Clay Center jumped out to a commanding 13-0 lead before Abilene would finally score with just 1:16 to go in the opening quarter. Senior Grant Waite would make a much needed three pointer, and Keaton Hargrave would make a basket to cut the Tigers lead to 13-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Five different players would score for the Cowboys in the second quarter, in which Stocton Timbrook, Zach Miller, Triston Cottone, Holloway, and Hargrave would account for 18 total points. Abilene would out score Clay Center 18-17 in the quarter, but the Tigers would still maintain their lead of seven points at halftime 30-23.
The third quarter would once again see the Tigers playing well as they would maintain and actually increase their lead to nine points at the end of the quarter to lead 43-34. Hargrave, Miller, Cottone, and Holloway would all account for the Cowboys scoring in the quarter.
Trailing by nine points entering the final quarter, Abilene’s apparent plan seemed to be to get the ball inside to score. Sophomore Tyler Holloway then answered by taking advantage of his size and offensive skills, as he scored seven of the Cowboys first nine points to cut the Clay Center lead to just three points at 46-43. A Holloway basket at the 3:51 mark then set-up what was the beginning of an Abilene 11-1 scoring run to close the game out. Triston Cottone eventually tied the game at 48-48 on a big three pointer with 2:59 to go. Holloway would then power his way through defenders with 1:17 to go, to give Abilene their first lead of the game at 50-48.
The Cowboys would then seal the victory as Grant Waite would convert on two made free throws with twenty seconds left to win the game 52-48.
“ What a team effort tonight to even get back into this game and win it.” said head coach Erik Graefe. “I’m so proud of our guys. We were behind for the most part, the entire game. Clay Center had a plan tonight and to their credit it worked. Those guys are gonna be dangerous to play in the post season. Our final six points to tie the game and take the lead were huge. Tyler Holloway was great all game and they really didn’t have anyone that could match up with him, and two senior’s Grant Waite and Triston Cottone both were a direct part of scoring at the end of the game.”
Abilene was led in scoring by Holloway with his career high 12 points. Stocton Timbrook also scored in double digits with 10 points in the game. The Cowboys will now travel on the road to Chapman Tuesday night for the regular season finale.
Clay Center (6-13, 1-8) – Pladson 16, Hoffman 12, Wright 4, Brownell 2, Weller 6, Craig 8.
Abilene (10-9, 6-3) – Holloway 12, Timbrook 10, Cottone 9, Hargrave 7, Miller 6, Waite 5, Vinduska 3.
Abilene 12 23 42 61 Clay Center 13 22 36 53
Abilene (14-5, 7-2): Ian Crump 13, Tyler Holloway 11, Tyler Green 9, Zach Miller 9, Aaron Hartman 9, Cole Veal 4, Jackson Green 4, Taygen Funston 2
Abilene 73 Clay Center 60
Abilene: Jaxson Cuba 20, Kash Hargrave 10, Levi Evans 10, Bennett Altwegg 8, Jack Amos 7, Taygen Funston 5, Braden Short 2, Canyn Taylor 2, Landyn Rogers 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.