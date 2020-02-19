HAYS – Down nine points heading to the fourth quarter, the Abilene Cowgirls mounted a tenacious rally but fell just short in a 47-44 loss at the home the Hays High School Lady Indians.
After leading by two at the end of the first quarter, Hays outscored the Cowgirls by 11 points in the second quarter to take a 27-14 advantage to the locker room at halftime. Abilene’s Abi Lillard tied the game early in the second period at 11-11 only to have the Lady Indians take the lead for good after two quick field goals, the second one coming at the 4:47 mark. Cowgirl Joy Clemence connected on a three-pointer to pull Abilene back within one at 14-15. Abilene did not score through the remainder of that period while Hays ran off a 10-0 run.
Lillard and sophomore Jenna Hayes kicked off the Cowgirl scoring in the second half with back-to-back baskets as Abilene pulled within eight points. Hays senior Tasiah Nunnery then popped a trey and followed that up with jumper and Hays had a 32-19 lead.
“Our defense got us back in the ball game,” Abilene head coach Mike Liby said. “It has been good for us for the last few games. I thought our offense in the second half came around a little bit. They took Beth (Holmes) out of the game offensively, especially in the first half. They guarded her pretty hard the entire game. I think that hurt us offensively in the first half but I believe the girls adjusted.”
Lillard then connected on a shot only to have Hays junior Brooklyn Schaffer collect a layup that put the home team back up by 13 at 34-21. Following a Cowgirl time out, with four and one half minutes to play in the third quarter, Abilene’s defense stiffened and held the Lady Indians scoreless for the remainder of the quarter. Meanwhile, Lillard and junior Allison Liby scored for the Cowgirls to make it 25-34 headed to the fourth.
Abilene senior Holmes drove twice to the bucket for scores and Lillard made a shot under the basket to pull the Cowgirls within five at 31-36. After a Hays time out, Nunnery scored for the Lady Indians and then Lillard and Hayes hit a flurry of shots for the Cowgirls and Abilene had pulled within one at 37-38.
Hayes then made a neat lay in for the Cowgirls and coming out of an Abilene time out she popped in a trey and Abilene had clawed its way back for a 42-40 lead with 1:48 to play. Senior Jade Vopat added two from the free-throw line and the Cowgirls led by four.
“The girls responded well,” coach Liby said. “We obviously came back. We are probably not used to being in the lead late in games and we may have panicked that caused a turnover or two that we didn’t need to have happen when they did.”
Nunnery got a steal and a layup for the Indians to pull within two at 44-42. Hays called its final time out of the contest to set up its defensive plan with 32.8 seconds remaining. The killing shot for Hays came after a missed opportunity on the defensive boards that wound up in the hands of Hays junior Re Green and she shot it right back up and in and was fouled on the play for an and one. That three-point swing gave the Indians the lead at 45-44.
The Cowgirls had to foul to try and get the ball but Schaffer hits both ends of a one plus one with five seconds left in the game for the 47-44 final.
Nunnery had a game high 21 points to lead the Lady Indians with Schaffer adding nine. Lillard led the Cowgirls with 14 while Hayes had 12 and Holmes finished with nine.
Abilene slips to 5-12 while Hays goes to 4-13. The Cowgirls will travel to Clay Center on Friday evening.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
Scoring Summary:
Hays 47, Abilene 44
Abilene 9 5 11 19 – 44
Hays 11 16 7 13 – 47
Abilene (5-12) – Holmes 9, Vopat 2, Lillard 14, Hayes 12, Liby 4, Clemence 3. Totals: 16 (3) 3-6 44.
Hays – Nunnery 21, Lang 2, Schaffer 9, Green 9, Ruder 6. Totals: 16 (4) 3-9 47.
