PRATT – The baseball season came to an end Tuesday afternoon as the Chapman Fighting Irish fell 2-0 to Larned/LaCrosse in the semifinals of the Class 4A Regional Baseball Tournament in Pratt.
Locked in a pitcher’s duel, the Indians pushed across two unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth and then held the Irish at bay for 2-0 first round win.
Chapman pitcher Jed Moody went the distance allowing only three hits and giving up the two unearned runs as the Irish defense committed three errors in the game. Moody struck out six batters and walked one.
Larned/LaCross pitcher C. Shaver collected the win allowing three hits, striking out one and walking three over seven innings.
Naythan Hall, Aven Fisher and Cooper Lewis had the three Chapman hits in the contest. Shaver, Morgan and Hope had hits for the Indians.
Chapman ends the year at 10-9 while Larned/LaCrosse advanced to the Regional Championship to defeat Pratt and qualify for the Class 4A State Tournament next week in Salina.
