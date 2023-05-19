Cowgirls get final instructions from head coach LouAna Taplin

The Abilene Cowgirls get final instructions from head coach LouAna Taplin before heading to the Regional Championship game against McPherson. After defeating Larned/LaCrosse 8-6, Abilene fell 11-0 to the Lady Bullpups on Tuesday at McPherson.

 Brad Anderson

PRATT – The baseball season came to an end Tuesday afternoon as the Chapman Fighting Irish fell 2-0 to Larned/LaCrosse in the semifinals of the Class 4A Regional Baseball Tournament in Pratt.

Locked in a pitcher’s duel, the Indians pushed across two unearned runs in the bottom of the fourth and then held the Irish at bay for 2-0 first round win.

 

