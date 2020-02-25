CLAY CENTER – The Clay Center Lady Tigers jumped out to early lead and went on to roll past the Abilene Cowgirls 55-25 Friday night in Clay Center.
Clay Center fighting for a possible three-way tie atop the North Central Kansas League girls race with Chapman and Wamego found offensive weapons in junior Clara Edwards under the basket and a barrage of three-point shooters.
Edwards scored 13 of her game high 18 points in the first eight minutes of the game. Senior Lexi Liby made four of the Tigers six baskets from beyond the arc. Liby hit a pair of threes in the second quarter as the Lady Tigers powered to a 29 -13 half time lead.
“It’s tough to have games like this,” Abilene head coach Mike Liby said. “You come out and want to have a better showing. They couldn’t miss. They are an offensive threat at multiple positions. Beth (Holmes) took it to them last time and they were quite aware of that. Our offense runs through Beth.”
Clay Center extended the lead to 49-17 at the end of the third quarter to usher in a running clock to finish the fourth quarter.
Abilene was led by sophomore Jenna Hayes with 10 points and senior Beth Holmes with nine. Holmes, Hayes and Allison Liby led the Cowgirl rebounding effort with three each.
While the potent Clay Center offense was clicking against Abilene on Friday, the Cowgirls struggled to shoot 28 percent from the field.
“We missed some shots tonight,” coach Liby said. “We had opportunities. We missed layups and some open looks. Not saying we win the game had we made those shots but I think it makes it a little more interesting of a game. When we are not in sync offensively, the rest of the game in not in sync. That’s just where we are at right now.”
Clay Center improved to 13-6 on the season and 7-2 in league play with a game remaining with Concordia on Tuesday. Wamego is also 7-2 and will travel to Marysville to wrap the year. Chapman plays at Abilene on Tuesday and also stands 7-2.
“Tuesday will be senior night,” coach Liby said. “Even though we have another game Thursday against Hays we will recognize our seniors Holmes, Jade Vopat, Hannah Snowball, Deserae Mead and Annie Bathurst along with their parents against Chapman.”
Abilene falls to 5-13 on the year and is 2-7 in conference play.
Sub-State Standings
Wamego and Chapman set at third and fourth in the Class 4A Girls West standings with Clay Center resting at sixth place behind Andale. The top four teams will host sub-state play beginning the first week of March.
If that tournament began today, Nickerson (17-2) would be the number one seed with Circle being the number two at 15-3 followed by Wamego and Chapman at 15-4. Circle has two games remaining with Winfield and Buhler.
Nickerson would host (16) El Dorado 3-16, (8) Holton 10-7 and (9) Wellington 10-8. Circle would see (15) Augusta 3-15 and either (7) Buhler 11-7 or (10) Clearwater 10-8.
The Cowgirls will probably travel to Wamego as the 14th seed to play the Red Raiders for a third time this season. The other game at Wamego seems to pair (6) Clay Center 13-6 against (11) Pratt 10-9.
The Lady Irish of Chapman 15-4 will probably draw (13) Winfield 6-12 with the other game pitting (5) Andale 13-5 against (12) Rose Hill 8-10.
Final seeding will be completed following Thursday games this week. The bottom two teams in Class 4A, 5A and 6A will not be included in sub-state bracketing this season.
Scoring Summary:
Clay Center 55, Abilene 25
Abilene 6 7 4 8 – 25
Clay Center 17 12 20 6 – 55
Abilene (5-13) – Holmes 9, Vopat 3, Lillard 3, Hayes 10. Totals: 5 (3) 6-13 25.
Clay Center (13-6) – Siebold 11, Liby 12, Crimmins 2, Henry 2, Bloomdahl 2, Hammel 8, Edwards 18. Totals: 15 (6) 7-8 55.
