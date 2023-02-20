The Abilene Cowgirls hosted the Clay Center Lady Tigers on Friday evening and were defeated 50-23. For Abilene it marked what would be their final home game of the season in which senior Amara Johnson was recognized on Senior Night.
The Cowgirls struggled with scoring the entire game as they were held from scoring double digits in all four quarters.
In the opening quarter, Clay Center jumped out to a 5-0 lead before Abilene scored their first point of the game on a single made free throw by Claira Dannefer. The Cowgirls would eventually score a pair of baskets from the field, one each from Dannefer and Sammy Stout, but the Lady Tigers would lead at the end of the first quarter 11-5.
Abilene would have their biggest scoring quarter of the game in the second quarter with nine total points. Unfortunately, Clay Center also had their biggest quarter of the game as they scored 19 points themselves. All of the Cowgirls points in the quarter came from just two players as Hannah Walter scored five points, and Dannefer scored four points. The Lady Tigers would double up Abilene and lead at halftime 28-14.
Clay Center would then continue to extend their lead in the third quarter as they would out score the Cowgirls 15-4. Amara Johnson and Walter would both account for the Abilene scoring, as they would trail 18-43 entering the final quarter.
Both teams struggled with scoring in the final quarter as they each were held to single digits. A running clock was put in effect with 4:38 to go in the game, as the Lady Tigers extended their lead to 30 points.
The Cowgirls five points in the quarter all came after that point with Zoey Debenham converting on a pair of made free throws, and Jordan Signer made a three pointer , which ended up being the the final basket of the game for the 50-23 final
Abilene’s Claira Dannefer and Hannah Walter each led the team in scoring as they both scored seven points in the game. The Cowgirls will next wrap up their regular season schedule next Tuesday as they travel to Chapman.
