The Abilene Cowgirls hosted the Clay Center Lady Tigers on Friday evening and were defeated 50-23. For Abilene it marked what would be their final home game of the season in which senior Amara Johnson was recognized on Senior Night.  

The Cowgirls struggled with scoring the entire game as they were held from scoring double digits in all four quarters.  

 

