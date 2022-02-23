The Abilene Cowgirls traveled on the road to face the Clay Center Tigers on Friday night and lost 54-23. The Lady Tigers proved to be too much as they shot 55 percent on the night and forced the Cowgirls into 19 turnovers in the game.
Abilene would score only one basket and then convert on five free throws in the opening quarter leading to a 14-7 Lady Tiger lead. Sophomore Claira Dannefer would score five of her team high nine points in the quarter.
Clay Center would then open a 20-point lead of 30-10 going into halftime, holding the Cowgirls to just three points in the second quarter.
The Lady Tigers would increase Abilene’s deficit to 30 points at the 2:25 mark of the third quarter Dannefer, and Alice Bathurst would score the only baskets for the Cowgirls, while Sammy Stout added a made free throw.
A continuous running clock in the final quarter would then limit Abilene opportunities offensively to finish out the game. A pair of Jenna Hayes’ 3-pointers and a Dannefer basket would close out the scoring on the night for the Cowgirls for a 54-23 final.
Clay Center, now 13-6 overall and 6-3 in the NCKL, was led in scoring by Shelby Siebold with a game high 16 points, while Hailee Bent added 13 points.
Abilene, now 3-16 overall and 1-8 in the NCKL, was led in scoring by Claira Dannefer with nine points and Jenna Hayes added eight points.
Box Score:
Abilene: 7 10 15 23 (3-16, 1-8)
Clay Center: 14 30 48 54 (13-6, 6-3)
Abilene Scoring: Claira Dannefer 9 P.O.G., Jenna Hayes 8, Alice Bathurst 4, Sammy Stout 1, Joy Clemence 1
Clay Center Scoring: Shelby Siebold 16, Hailee Bent 13, Hali Bloomdahl 7, Katie Spielman 7, Jacey Schurle 5, Sydney Lane 2, Madison McCann 2, Dani Carson 2
