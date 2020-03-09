CLAY CENTER – Fighting to the very end, the Abilene Cowgirls put up a valiant effort that came up just short against the North Central Kansas League co-champion Clay Center Lady Tigers 39-29 Friday night in the Class 4A Sub-State Tournament finals at Clay Center.
The Clay Center fans packed the Tiger Den at Clay Center High School and provided that gym with the loudest atmosphere in recent memory. The game was only played in Clay Center because of the Cowgirls stunning upset of NCKL co-champion Wamego 32-19 on Tuesday. Had the Lady Raiders won, the championship would have been played in Wamego.
Taking the second higher seeded team to the wire this week, the Cowgirls came up just short in their try for a return trip to the state tournament.
Clay Center advances and will play for the second year in a row after playing in the Class 3A tournament a year ago in Hutchinson.
Once again, the Cowgirl defense held an offensive team far below its average points per game. Abilene basically took Clay Center post Clara Edwards out of her offensive rhythm as she only scored two field goals in the paint for the Tigers.
“This is probably one of my most competitive groups to coach,” Abilene head coach Mike Liby said. “There is no end to their fight. They want to keep getting after it. To be within three late against a state bound team was a huge accomplishment over the last time we were obviously against them. We had some shots not fall, we were kind of used to that, but it hurts. It hurts because of this senior group.
“Shout out to this senior group. For me, they have been there since the beginning on day one. They have been the program leaders staying in the game. You look back at their four-year career and it’s been really, really great. They can feel good knowing they went out and gave it everything that they had.”
Clay Center sophomore Shelby Siebold and senior Lexi Liby were the workhorses for the Lady Tigers making threes from the outside. Siebold finished with a game high 13 points to lead Clay Center and Liby tossed in 11. Between the pair, they made six threes for the Tigers.
Abilene battled and kept the game close, as close as three points to end the third quarter. Liby and Siebold opened the fourth with back to back threes but the Cowgirls answered back with buckets by sophomore Jenna Hayes and junior Abi Lillard sandwiched around free throw by Hayes and senior Beth Holmes to pull within four at 31-27 with 4:07 to play.
Clay Center secured the win at the free-throw line in the closing minutes by going nine of 14 to stretch the lead. Edwards made five of eight for the Lady Tigers to get the win.
Hayes led the Cowgirls with 12 points while Holmes finished with 10. It was a tough season for the Cowgirls (6-16) but was highlighted by the exciting upset victory over Wamego to reach the finals.
It was the final game in orange for five Cowgirl seniors. Holmes, Jade Vopat, Hannah Snowball, Deserae Meade and Annie Bathurst completed their high school eligibility on Friday.
“It was fun to play in this atmosphere tonight,” coach Liby said. “It has been fun all year with the support we have had.”
Clay Center (16-6) heads to Salina and the Class 4A State Tournament as the seventh seed and will face two-seed Eudora (20-2) in the 3:00 p.m. opener on Wednesday afternoon at Tony’s Pizza Events Center.
Scoring Summary:
Clay Center 39, Abilene 29
Abilene 8 3 9 9 – 29
Clay Center 12 7 4 16 – 39
Abilene (6-16) – Holmes 10, Vopat 2, Lillard 2, Hayes 12, Clemence 3. Totals: 4 (4) 9-11 29.
Clay Center (16-6) – Siebold 13, Liby 11, Henry 2, Hammel 3, Edwards 10. Totals: 6 (6) 9-21 39.
