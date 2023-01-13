Eden Bathurst looks over the Wamego defense

Abilene’s Eden Bathurst looks over the Wamego defense while running the offense. Bathurst was the Cowgirls leading scorer in the game with five points. 

The undefeated, #3 ranked Wamego Lady Red Raiders used a solid second half to pull away from the Abilene Cowgirls for a 42-17 win. Wamego’s hot long distance shooting from three point land ultimately proved the major difference in the game.  Of the Lady Red Raiders 42 game points, they would end up making eleven three pointers that accounted for 33 points in the win. 

Offensive scoring struggles for the Cowgirls would prove to be too much to overcome in the game.  

 

