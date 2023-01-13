The undefeated, #3 ranked Wamego Lady Red Raiders used a solid second half to pull away from the Abilene Cowgirls for a 42-17 win. Wamego’s hot long distance shooting from three point land ultimately proved the major difference in the game. Of the Lady Red Raiders 42 game points, they would end up making eleven three pointers that accounted for 33 points in the win.
Offensive scoring struggles for the Cowgirls would prove to be too much to overcome in the game.
Despite playing good defense early, Abilene would trail after the opening quarter 9-2, as Wamego would begin by making three, three pointers. The Cowgirls would finally get on the scoreboard at the 1:05 mark when Zoey Debenham would score on baseline floater.
In the second quarter, the Lady Red Raiders would extend their lead to eleven points by halftime for a 19-8 lead. Abilene would be limited to just one made basket from the field by Hannah Walter at the 3:10 mark. The Cowgirls other four points would be added at the free throw line by Claira Dannefer, Eden Bathurst, and Amara Johnson.
Wamego’s hot shooting would continue early in the third quarter as they would begin with a 10-2 run aided by three of the teams four three pointers during the run.
Scoring only three total points in the quarter, Abilene would once again be limited to a single basket by junior point guard Sammy Stout leaving them trailing at the end of three quarters 32-11.
The Lady Red Raiders would close out the final quarter by once again beginning with a 10-3 run by making their last two three pointers of the game. The Cowgirls Eden Bathurst would score a pair of baskets to lead the Abilene scoring, while Debenham and Walter would add single free throws for the 42-17 final.
On a bright spot for the Cowgirls, their defense allowed just two, two point baskets in the entire game, meaning they competed, controlled and limited the Lady Red Raider interior game all night long.
“ I couldn’t be prouder of these ladies as they never stopped competing from start to finish,” said head Coach Shawn Herrman. “Wamego is obviously one of the top teams in the state but we competed and scrapped for every ball and every possession. Wamego’s defensive pressure caused us some fits. We just couldn’t get into a rhythm on the offensive end but there were many good things to take away from this game and to build on for the future. Proud of my Cowgirls!”
Abilene was led in scoring by junior Eden Bathurst with five points. Wamego was led in scoring by 5’6” freshman Lexi Hecht who had a game high fifteen points off the bench.
The Cowgirls now 1-7 overall and 1-3 in the NCKL will travel to Clay Center tonight for another league game.
Wamego (8-0, 4-0) – Hecht 15, Denney 3, Gallagher 2, Pierson 8, Meinhardt 2, Hoobler 6, Springer 6.
Abilene (1-7, 1-3) – Bathurst 5, Walter 3, Debenham 3, Dannefer 2, Stout 2, Johnson 2.
Abilene scoring: Bruna 1, Debenham 2, Heintz 2, Adams 4, Bathurst 2, Stover 3, Miller 4, Brooks 3, Signer 3, H. Walter 2, Pickerign 2, Powell 4
Abilene scoring: Stover 5, Miller 2, McVan 2, Brooks 3, Coyle 1, A. Watson 3, Flynn 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.