The Abilene Cowgirls hosted the #4 ranked Wamego Red Raiders and lost in the NCKL matchup 53-41. Abilene would open the game with an impressive first quarter play, leading 10-9 at the end of the first quarter and down just four points at halftime 25-21. Sophomore Sammy Stout’s 3-pointer midway through the first quarter gave Abilene their largest lead of the game of four points at 8-4. Fellow classmate sophomore Claira Dannefer would also score 10 of her 19 points in the first half to lead the scoring for the Cowgirls.
The third quarter would open with senior Jenna Hayes making a 3-pointer to pull the Cowgirls back within a point at 25-24. That would be as close as Abilene would get the rest of the game, as the Lady Red Raiders would lead by 11 points at the end of the quarter, limiting the Cowgirls to just nine points for a 41-30 score. Hayes would score seven of the nine points in the quarter for Abilene and finish with 13 points in the game.
Wamego’s biggest lead of the night at 17 points would occur with 6:40 left in the game, allowing them to control and close out the game 53-41. Dannefer would add eight more points in the final quarter to lead Abilene’s scoring.
Wamego, now 15-1 on the season and 6-0 in the NCKL, was led by Paige Donnelly who scored a game high 24 points.
Abilene, now 3-14 overall and 1-7 in the NCKL, next travels on the road next Tuesday to play Hays High.
Box Score
Abilene: 10 21 30 41 (3-14, 1-7)
Wamego: 9 25 41 53 (15-1, 6-0)
Abilene Scoring: Claira Dannefer 19 POG, Jenna Hayes 13 POG, Sammy Stout 4, Joy Clemence 4, Adin Bruna 1
Wamego Scoring: Paige Donnely 24, Trista Hoobler 12, Rylie Meinhardt 8, Ashten Pierson 6, Maya Gallagher 3
