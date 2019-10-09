HERINGTON – The Herington Lady Railer volleyball team won two of three matches at a recent quad at Herington.
Herington defeated Douglas 25-17, 25-11 and Wakefield 25-17, 25-11 before falling to the number one ranked Rural Vista Lady Heat 20-25 and 13-25.
Against Douglas, Carrie Roe led Herington in kills with nine while Hallie Rutschman had eight. Both girls provided 14 digs. Megan Mortensen had four kills and a couple of blocks while Dakota Swader had two blocks. Herington setter Tristyn Kremeier had 17 assists and Adriana Volkman provided 10 digs.
In the wins over Wakefield, Roe had 13 kills and 10 digs; Rutschman had nine kills and two Aces from the service line. Volkman also had two aces and she led the team with 13 digs. Mortensen and Swader both had blocks and Kremeier put up 15 assists.
Against Wheat State League foe Rural Vista, Roe led the team with 12 kills and 15 digs. Volkman had 12 digs while Swader and Alt had a pair of blocks and Kremeier had 13 assists.
Hannah Riedy led the Lady Heat with eight kills and she had nine assists. Holly Brockmeier powered seven kills and had two blocks while Amber Brockmeier had 11 assists.
