Abilene, KS (67410)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. Morning high of 67F with temps falling sharply to near 45. SW winds shifting to NW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Record low temperatures expected. Low 32F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.