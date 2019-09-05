HERINGTON – The Herington Lady Railers opened the 2019 volleyball season with impressive wins over Haven and Ell-Saline on Tuesday.
Herington won the opening match by downing Haven 25-8 and 25-17. They followed that up with a two-win set over Ell-Saline 25-16, 25-11.
In the match against Ell-Saline, sophomore Hallie Rutschman led the Railer attack will eight kills while junior Carrie Roe slapped seven. From the serve line, junior Hannah Pohlman served up three aces and Rutschman and Roe each had one.
Sophomores Megan Mortensen and Emma Alt provided two blocks each for the Lady Railers at the net. Five Lady Railers had 10 or more digs on defense. Sophomore Tristyn Kremeier and Rutschman led the squad with 16 digs. Roe provided 15 with Pohlman having 11 and sophomore Madi Becker chipping in 10.
Kremeier put up 17 assists in the wins over Ell Saline.
Against Haven, Rutschman had eight kills. Mortensen provided two blocks and Pohlman pushed across three aces. Kremeier had 17 assists and 16 digs.
Herington is 2-0 and Lisa Beye’s team travels to Centre next Tuesday.
