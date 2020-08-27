HERINGTON – Veteran volleyball coach Lisa Beye begins her 15th year as head coach of the Herington Lady Railers as they prepare to challenge Rural Vista for the 2020 Wheat State League volleyball championship.
“We will return some valuable experience,” Beye said. “All players were key players in our success last year.”
Herington won the WSL tournament a year ago but finished third in the overall standings. The team went 28-7 on the year and made it to second round of sub-state.
“We will have a dominant offense and do an awesome job of keeping the ball in play,” Beye said. “These girls all get along really well as a team and they have held each other accountable this summer in summer workouts. It is neat to see a team get along as well as this bunch of girls. It makes my job easy.”
The Railers return three All-League starters for the 2020 season. Senior Carrie Roe is back at outside hitter after being named All-League 1st team last season. Joining Roe in the lineup will be juniors Tristyn Kremeier and Halle Rutchman.
Kremeier earned All-League at setter while Rutschman was recognized by the league for her work as an outside hitter.
Also returning for the Lady Railers will be juniors Emma Alt, Megan Mortensen and Madi Becker. Coach Beye said senior Hannah Pohlman also returns for the 2020 campaign.
Alt and Mortensen will see time at middle hitter while Becker will fill the Libero defensive specialist role. Coach Beye said Pohlman would be at weakside hitter this year.
“We will be working on improving our passing and blocking skills,” Beye said. “We are taking it one day at a time. This summer we had talks about how important it is going to be to be patient and flexible. None of us want the season to end and we will enjoy each day we are given to play a sports that we love.”
The coach looks for the league race to be between Rural Vista, Goessel, Little River and Herington.
“I look for Rural Vista to be strong as well as Goessel and Little River,” Beye said. “Again, we take one day at a time and can not predict what this season will look like.”
Herington begins the season at Goessel on Sept. 1.
Contact Ron Preston at sports@abilene-rc.com.
2020 Herington Volleyball Schedule
Sept. 1 at Goessel
Sept. 8 at Solomon
Sept. 12 at Centre Tourney
Sept. 15 at Solomon
Sept. 22 at Peabody-Burns
Sept. 26 Herington Invite
Sept. 29 at Elyria Christian
Oct. 6 Herington Quad
Oct. 13 at Melvern
Oct. 17 WSL Tourney at Little River
Oct. 20 at Northern Heights
Oct. 24 at Sub-State
Oct. 30 – 31 at State – Dodge City
