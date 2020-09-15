HERINGTON – The Top 10 ranked Lady Railers of Herington currently stand undefeated with a 7-0 record.
This past week Herington had big wins against Rural Vista, Centre and Little River. In Wheat State League play on Tuesday, Herington defeated Rural Vista 25-14, 25-18 and Centre 25-11, 25-11.
This past weekend the Lady Railers finished 3-0 at the Centre Quad. They defeated Centre 25-16, 25-11, Little River 25-16, 25-8 and Wichita Classical 25-0, 25-8.
“Halle Rutschman had a great day of serving for us as she served up 24 straight, including five aces, against Wichita Classical,” Herington coach Lisa Beye said.
Senior Carrie Roe led her team in kills with three against Classical and fellow senior Hannah Pohlman had two. Tristyn Kremeier currently has 86 assists on the season after getting 11 against Classical.
For the season Rutschman has 13 aces while Roe has 69 kills. Rutschman is second on the squad in kills with 31.
The Lady Railers travel to Solomon this week.
