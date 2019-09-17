LOST SPRINGS – The Herington Lady Railer volleyball team finished second to Rural Vista in the tough competition at the Centre High School volleyball tournament on Saturday.
The Lady Railers defeated Beran Academy 25-17, 25-8 to open pool play. They then won over Classical 25-9, 25-5 before facing Little River to win in three sets 22-25, 25-15, 25-21.
They met Wichita Home School in the semis and pulled out the win in three sets 25-22, 21-25 and 25-10. In the championship match it took three sets before the Lady Heat of Rural Vista rallied to win 17-25, 25-21, 22-25.
Combined stats for the tournament: Halle Rutschman had 15 kills, four Aces and 49 digs. Hannah Pohlman had four aces and 13 digs. Carrie Roe finished with 51 kills, three aces and 57 digs. Megan Mortensen had two kills and 12 blocks. Tristyn Kremeier had three aces, three blocks, two digs and 69 assists. Dakota Swader had six kills, 15 blocks and five digs. Adrina Volkman had two aces and 49 digs. Emma Alt had four kills and nine blocks. Madi Becker finished with two Aces and 50 digs.
