HERINGTON/HOPE – Due to the protocols put into place because of the COVID pandemic, the Herington High School volleyball tournament was divided into two venues this past Saturday morning. Half of the teams played at Herington while the other three schools played in the Hope High School gym.
Herington entered the day the as the number seventh ranked team in the state of Kansas in Class 2A by the Kansas Volleyball Coaches Association. They would meet up against Council Grove, Sacred Heart and a ranked opponent in Sedgwick.
The Lady Railers put away the Lady Braves of Council Grove in two sets 25-9, 25-18 as senior Carrie Roe and junior Halle Rutschman had 16 and 10 kills respectively. Rutschman led her team with 23 digs while junior Tristyn Kremeier had 26 assists in the two-set win.
In the second match up, Herington defeated Sacred Heart 25-12, 25-19. Roe had 18 kills against the Lady Knights. Rutschman had 13 digs while senior Hannah Pohlman added 12 and Kremeier finished with 11 digs and 17 assists.
The ranked Sedgwick Cardinals proved too much for the Railers on this day as they won in two sets 25-15, 25-18 over the host team.
In the match against Sedgwick, the Railers managed 12 kills total as a team with Roe providing seven. Kremier had 19 digs with Roe and Rutschman finishing with 12. Pohlman added 10 and junior Madi Becker finished with nine.
“We played our best volleyball of the season in the match against Douglas earlier this week,” Herington head coach Lisa Beye said. “The girls came out very focused and took care of business. We knew we had a tough weekend ahead of us in the tournament. We know we have to keep working hard and working together and keep getting better.”
At Hope, the Rural Vista Lady Heat had matches against Sunrise Christian and Canton-Galva.
The Heat was able to get all their players back that missed matches earlier in the week due to a COVID scare. Rural Vista rolled to two victories as they defeated Sunrise Christian 25-10, 25-14 and then won over Canton-Galva 25-8, 25-17.
Against Sunrise Christian, Kacie Acres led the Heat with eight kills while Meghan Brockmeier had eight kills and nine digs. Cami Jacobson finished with six kills and seven digs. Amber Brockmeier had 14 assists and five digs and Kambyl Riedy had five aces serving in the game.
In the wins against Canton-Galva, Meghan Brockmeier had a big game with seven kills and 14 digs while Jacobson also added seven kills and seven digs. Amber Brockmeier had 14 assists and seven digs and Shaylle Sanford had five aces while serving.
“I thought Saturday was a great day for us overall,” Heat head coach Adam Sobba said. “Tuesday allowed some younger girls to prove themselves in varsity action and they earned some playing time when we were back at full strength. My hope is that after this week we are able to carry the energy we had throughout the rest of our season.”
